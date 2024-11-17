Not-so-tiny house offers life on wheels without the need to downsize

With its length of 45 ft (10.3 m), the Cumberland is about as large as a tiny house can get before we need to start thinking about calling it something else. Arranged on one level, the dwelling boasts a spacious open interior with a home office, plus a sizable porch too.

The Cumberland, by Wind River Built, is designated a park model, which means it has an increased width of 12 ft (3.6 m) instead of the typical 8 ft (2.4 m). Therefore, it requires a permit to tow on a public road in North America, however it also means that it offers a far more spacious and house-like interior layout. Its exterior is finished in engineered wood and topped by a metal roof. It's accessed by the porch area, which has a ceiling fan installed.

The interior of the home measures 400 sq ft (37 sq m) and its entrance opens onto the living room. This includes a sofa, plus space for a TV and entertainment center.

Next to the living room is the kitchen. This is particularly spacious for a tiny house and contains a breakfast bar for two, an oven and electric cooktop, a built-in dishwasher, plus a fridge/freezer. There's also space for a microwave and quite a lot of cabinetry available.

The kitchen connects to a home office area featuring a large desk and seating. Adjacent to this is the bathroom, which has a flushing toilet, vanity sink, and a tiled shower. Also next to the office is a small laundry room with space for a stacked washing machine and dryer.

At the opposite side of the home to the living room is the bedroom. Since it's a downstairs bedroom, it has ample headroom to stand upright and looks very spacious, with a king- or queen-sized bed and lots of floorspace to walk around, as well as storage areas.

Though the Cumberland only comes with one bedroom as standard, it can have more. The office can optionally be swapped out for bunk beds if more sleeping space is required. Additionally, a loft bedroom can be installed, bringing its maximum sleeping capacity to six.

The Cumberland model shown is currently up for sale and starts at US$148,000.

Source: Wind River Built