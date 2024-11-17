© 2024 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Not-so-tiny house offers life on wheels without the need to downsize

By Adam Williams
November 17, 2024
Not-so-tiny house offers life on wheels without the need to downsize
The Cumberland has a length of 45 ft (10.3 m), making it among the largest tiny house models on the market
The Cumberland has a length of 45 ft (10.3 m), making it among the largest tiny house models on the market
View 8 Images
The Cumberland has a length of 45 ft (10.3 m), making it among the largest tiny house models on the market
1/8
The Cumberland has a length of 45 ft (10.3 m), making it among the largest tiny house models on the market
The Cumberland has a width of 12 ft (3.6 m), meaning it's not suitable for regular towing but has a much more house-like interior layout
2/8
The Cumberland has a width of 12 ft (3.6 m), meaning it's not suitable for regular towing but has a much more house-like interior layout
The Cumberland's interior measures 400 sq ft (37 sq m), all on one floor
3/8
The Cumberland's interior measures 400 sq ft (37 sq m), all on one floor
The Cumberland's kitchen is spacious and includes a breakfast bar for two people
4/8
The Cumberland's kitchen is spacious and includes a breakfast bar for two people
The Cumberland's downstairs bedroom features a queen or king-sized bed
5/8
The Cumberland's downstairs bedroom features a queen or king-sized bed
The Cumberland's bedroom is located downstairs and so has ample headroom to stand upright
6/8
The Cumberland's bedroom is located downstairs and so has ample headroom to stand upright
The Cumberland includes a home office, though this can optionally be turned into a second bedroom with bunk beds
7/8
The Cumberland includes a home office, though this can optionally be turned into a second bedroom with bunk beds
The Cumberland's bathroom features a tiled shower, vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
8/8
The Cumberland's bathroom features a tiled shower, vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
View gallery - 8 images

With its length of 45 ft (10.3 m), the Cumberland is about as large as a tiny house can get before we need to start thinking about calling it something else. Arranged on one level, the dwelling boasts a spacious open interior with a home office, plus a sizable porch too.

The Cumberland, by Wind River Built, is designated a park model, which means it has an increased width of 12 ft (3.6 m) instead of the typical 8 ft (2.4 m). Therefore, it requires a permit to tow on a public road in North America, however it also means that it offers a far more spacious and house-like interior layout. Its exterior is finished in engineered wood and topped by a metal roof. It's accessed by the porch area, which has a ceiling fan installed.

The interior of the home measures 400 sq ft (37 sq m) and its entrance opens onto the living room. This includes a sofa, plus space for a TV and entertainment center.

Next to the living room is the kitchen. This is particularly spacious for a tiny house and contains a breakfast bar for two, an oven and electric cooktop, a built-in dishwasher, plus a fridge/freezer. There's also space for a microwave and quite a lot of cabinetry available.

The Cumberland's interior measures 400 sq ft (37 sq m), all on one floor
The Cumberland's interior measures 400 sq ft (37 sq m), all on one floor

The kitchen connects to a home office area featuring a large desk and seating. Adjacent to this is the bathroom, which has a flushing toilet, vanity sink, and a tiled shower. Also next to the office is a small laundry room with space for a stacked washing machine and dryer.

At the opposite side of the home to the living room is the bedroom. Since it's a downstairs bedroom, it has ample headroom to stand upright and looks very spacious, with a king- or queen-sized bed and lots of floorspace to walk around, as well as storage areas.

The Cumberland includes a home office, though this can optionally be turned into a second bedroom with bunk beds
The Cumberland includes a home office, though this can optionally be turned into a second bedroom with bunk beds

Though the Cumberland only comes with one bedroom as standard, it can have more. The office can optionally be swapped out for bunk beds if more sleeping space is required. Additionally, a loft bedroom can be installed, bringing its maximum sleeping capacity to six.

The Cumberland model shown is currently up for sale and starts at US$148,000.

Source: Wind River Built

View gallery - 8 images

Tags

Tiny HousesTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHomeBuilding and Construction
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!