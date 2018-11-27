Escape updates Vista tiny house with more storage and living spaceView gallery - 8 images
Escape has enjoyed a lot of success with its Vista tiny house. So much so, that the firm has produced multiple iterations of the model, including a smaller version and another based on a shipping container. The Boho is yet another tweak on the Vista design that offers more living space, storage, and privacy.
The Vista Boho is based on a double-axle trailer and measures 21.6 ft (6.6 m)-long. It weighs 8,500 lb (3,855 kg) and is finished in rough sawn wood siding as standard, with cedar as an optional upgrade. Stylistically, it's similar to previous Vista models, but doesn't have as much glazing, particularly near the bedroom, so there's a little more privacy. Also, it has an optional sloping roof.
Visitors enter the Vista Boho into a kitchen area that contains fridge/freezer, sink, oven with electric stove, and quite a bit of cabinetry. Nearby is a solid butcher block fold-down table/desk, as well as a sofa bed with integrated storage. The bedroom is adjacent and has a wall-mounted TV.
Over on the other end of the Vista Boho is a bathroom with toilet, sink, and shower. The optional washer/dryer is stowed away in there too.
Lots of optional upgrades are available, including the materials and furniture. A deluxe package is available that adds extras like a keyless lock, TV, and air-conditioning.
Additionally, Escape offers a full off-grid package with a roof-based solar panel array, efficient appliances, and water tank.
Those extras will naturally bump up the cost, but the base Vista Boho model starts at US$39,900.
Source: Escape
