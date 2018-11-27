The Vista Boho is based on a double-axle trailer and measures 21.6 ft (6.6 m)-long. It weighs 8,500 lb (3,855 kg) and is finished in rough sawn wood siding as standard, with cedar as an optional upgrade. Stylistically, it's similar to previous Vista models, but doesn't have as much glazing, particularly near the bedroom, so there's a little more privacy. Also, it has an optional sloping roof.