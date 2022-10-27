Air.0 origami computer mouse folds flat to be packed away

While there are now a number of packable computer mice, they're typically just smaller, harder-to-use versions of regular mice. The Air.0 is different – it's a full-size, origami-inspired Bluetooth mouse that folds flat for stowage.

Invented by Hong Kong-based product designer Horace Lam, the device is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. It weighs a claimed 40 g (1.4 oz), and when folded flat is mostly just 4.5 mm thin – one exception is the area that houses its infrared optical sensor, which comes in at 10 mm.

To convert it into its usable three-dimensional form, you simply fold and join its two sides together via a magnetic snap connector. The Air.0 can then be used more or less like a regular mouse, with left and right mechanical buttons on either side, and a scroll pad in the middle. It has a water-resistant vegan leather skin, although there are hard plastic "sliders" at each corner which allow it to more easily move across surfaces such as desk tops.

The Air.0 works much like a regular mouse, once it's folded together Air.0

One USB charge of its 3.7V/500-mAh lithium-polymer battery is reportedly good for up to three months of use. It has a tracking speed of up to 30 inches (762 mm) per second, and is compatible with Bluetooth-enabled Apple, Android and Windows devices – no dongle is required.

Assuming the Air.0 mouse reaches production, a pledge of US$49 will get you one, in your choice of 12 colors. The planned retail price is $69.

It's demonstrated in the following video.

Air.0 | The Foldable Bluetooth Computer Mouse

Source: Kickstarter

