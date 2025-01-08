© 2025 New Atlas
Portable mini projector stands on its own with tri-fold hinge

By Paul Ridden
January 08, 2025
Portable mini projector stands on its own with tri-fold hinge
The Aurzen Zip is described as "the world’s first tri-fold true-portable projector" and has already been made a CES 2025 Innovation Awards Honoree
The top part hosts the pico projection module, which is attached to a mid section rocking dual speakers, and that's hinged to a battery packing base unit
The Aurzen Zip wirelessly mirrors content displayed on smartphones and other devices
The Aurzen Zip folds to pocket-sized proportions and measures just over an inch thick
At under 10 oz, the Aurzen Zip is designed for portability
The Aurzen Zip could see use in team meetings, as well as outdoor screenings
The Aurzen Zip features "zero-lag" autofocus and auto keystone correction
Folks can get crafty with the Aurzen Zip and optional magnetic charging stand
Entertainment technology brand Aurzen has launched an interesting take on the pico projector. Rather than having to carry a tripod in your bag, the Zip sports a tri-fold form factor that pulls out to a Z shape for positioning ease.

The designers say that the Zip was inspired by a "challenging camping experience, where poor network signals, unstable brackets, and complex setups highlighted the need for improvement." We've seen a few much larger projectors come with an included stand of course, but pocket-friendly flavors tend to require mounting to a tripod. The Aurzen creation goes for an all-in-one, standalone approach.

The projector's upper slate is reported to boast the world's thinnest HD optical engine featuring the smallest DLP chip. This is hinged to a mid-section that's home to "ultra-thin stereo speakers" rated at 1 watt each. Another aluminum hinge connects to an anti-slip base component containing the unit's battery.

The business end hosts time-of-flight "zero-lag" autofocus chops and auto keystone correction for stress-free setup. As you might expect for such a small unit – it measures 3.31 x 3.07 x 1.02 (84 x 78 x 26 mm) when folded, and weighs in at 9.88 oz (280 g) – the brightness output is only 100 ANSI lumens, while the native resolution is 720p not Full HD.

Usefully, there's a built-in gyro that allows for effortless vertical display orientation for showing TikTok and Insta Reels content without suffering from a landscape letterbox effect. And the Zip also operates without needing its own Wi-Fi technology, instead offering AirLink wireless screen mirroring that's compatible with iOS, Android, MacOS and Windows source devices.

A 5,000-mAh battery is reckoned good for up to 1.5 hours of audiovisual entertainment per charge, and 24-W fast charging over USB-C is supported.

Aurzen has simultaneously launched the Zip at CES 2025 in Las Vegas and started a funding push on Kickstarter to bring the pocket tri-fold into production. Early bird specials currently list perks as starting from US$249 – which represents a saving of 38% on the expected retail price. The usual crowdfunding cautions apply, but if all goes to plan with the already funded campaign, shipping is estimated to start from March.

Optional add-ons include a CastPlay wireless dongle for connecting to a HDMI port on such things as TV boxes and gaming devices, a magnetic charging stand and a dual-sided magnetic mount. The video below has more.

Aurzen ZIP ：The World's First Tri-Fold Truly Portable Projector

Source: Aurzen

Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

