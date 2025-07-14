© 2025 New Atlas
Versatile 27-inch smart screen delivers Dolby audiovisuals on the go

By Paul Ridden
July 14, 2025
Versatile 27-inch smart screen delivers Dolby audiovisuals on the go
"With enhanced portability and upgraded resolution, the StanbyME 2 is designed to suit diverse lifestyles and personal preferences – offering an immersive entertainment experience, whether at home or on the move"
"With enhanced portability and upgraded resolution, the StanbyME 2 is designed to suit diverse lifestyles and personal preferences – offering an immersive entertainment experience, whether at home or on the move"
"With enhanced portability and upgraded resolution, the StanbyME 2 is designed to suit diverse lifestyles and personal preferences – offering an immersive entertainment experience, whether at home or on the move"
"With enhanced portability and upgraded resolution, the StanbyME 2 is designed to suit diverse lifestyles and personal preferences – offering an immersive entertainment experience, whether at home or on the move"
The StanbyME 2 can be used with a docking stand, hung on the wall or used on the coffee table
The StanbyME 2 can be used with a docking stand, hung on the wall or used on the coffee table
The StanbyME 2 features a QHD touchscreen and a built Dolby sound system
The StanbyME 2 features a QHD touchscreen and a built Dolby sound system
Digital board game on the 27-inch touchscreen
Digital board game on the 27-inch touchscreen
The StanbyME 2 comes with a 4-hour battery for cable-free display of static or moving imagery
The StanbyME 2 comes with a 4-hour battery for cable-free display of static or moving imagery
The StanbyME 2 runs LG's smart TV platform, and supports Airplay casting
The StanbyME 2 runs LG's smart TV platform, and supports Airplay casting
A couple of years ago, LG went viral with a mobile version of a "wireless private TV" announced in late 2021. An upgraded flavor of the StanbyME smart screen was uncovered at CES 2025 back in January, and is now being rolled out globally.

Like the original StanbyME, version 2 is mounted to a movable stand rolling with concealed wheels for placement flexibility (2023's Go model came in a carry case). This time the device can be removed from its docking stand with one click and go it alone.

This effectively transforms it into a 27-inch touchscreen tablet (with a huge folio cover and carry strap), a display for hanging on the wall in portrait or landscape to show off static or moving digital artworks or serve as a massive digital clock, an interactive board game hub when placed flat on a table top, or a portable audiovisual entertainment center.

Digital board game on the 27-inch touchscreen
Digital board game on the 27-inch touchscreen

The most notable upgrade to its predecessors is the screen resolution, which has bumped from 1080p to QHD (2,560 x 1,440) at 60 Hz. Side-firing speakers are ready to pump out virtual 9.1.2 AI-enhanced surround sound at up to 10 watts. The setup rocks Dolby Audio, and the EQ can auto adjust for landscape, portrait or table modes. LG says that its Aplha8 AI processor can also intelligently optimize onscreen visuals "based on ambient lighting" and that there's support for Dolby Vision content too.

The StanbyME 2 comes with a 4-hour battery for outdoor and indoor use away from a wall outlet – though it's not water- or dust-resistant, and the company advises against letting it sunbathe for too long. The battery can be topped up over USB-C (a 65-W powerbank could also be used) or by docking to the stand.

The StanbyME 2 can be used with a docking stand, hung on the wall or used on the coffee table
The StanbyME 2 can be used with a docking stand, hung on the wall or used on the coffee table

The device runs LG's WebOS smart platform for access to streaming apps over Wi-Fi 5, or can be cabled to a media source using the HDMI port (with eARC). Smartphone screens can be mirrored over AirPlay or Google Cast, and voice search is available through the ThinQ app. And a webcam can be plugged into one of the USB ports for video chats as well.

The versatile StanbyME 2's global launch is reportedly starting with Hong Kong and Türkiye, followed by the US, Canada, Vietnam and Singapore this month. August will see the device land in the UK, Germany, France and Spain. We've no word on US pricing, but it's looking like a premium product if the SGD 1,799 listing on LG's Singapore website is anything to go by.

LG StanbyME 2 : Unframe Your World| LG

Source: LG

Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

