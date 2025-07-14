Versatile 27-inch smart screen delivers Dolby audiovisuals on the go

A couple of years ago, LG went viral with a mobile version of a "wireless private TV" announced in late 2021. An upgraded flavor of the StanbyME smart screen was uncovered at CES 2025 back in January, and is now being rolled out globally.

Like the original StanbyME, version 2 is mounted to a movable stand rolling with concealed wheels for placement flexibility (2023's Go model came in a carry case). This time the device can be removed from its docking stand with one click and go it alone.

This effectively transforms it into a 27-inch touchscreen tablet (with a huge folio cover and carry strap), a display for hanging on the wall in portrait or landscape to show off static or moving digital artworks or serve as a massive digital clock, an interactive board game hub when placed flat on a table top, or a portable audiovisual entertainment center.

Digital board game on the 27-inch touchscreen LG

The most notable upgrade to its predecessors is the screen resolution, which has bumped from 1080p to QHD (2,560 x 1,440) at 60 Hz. Side-firing speakers are ready to pump out virtual 9.1.2 AI-enhanced surround sound at up to 10 watts. The setup rocks Dolby Audio, and the EQ can auto adjust for landscape, portrait or table modes. LG says that its Aplha8 AI processor can also intelligently optimize onscreen visuals "based on ambient lighting" and that there's support for Dolby Vision content too.

The StanbyME 2 comes with a 4-hour battery for outdoor and indoor use away from a wall outlet – though it's not water- or dust-resistant, and the company advises against letting it sunbathe for too long. The battery can be topped up over USB-C (a 65-W powerbank could also be used) or by docking to the stand.

The StanbyME 2 can be used with a docking stand, hung on the wall or used on the coffee table LG

The device runs LG's WebOS smart platform for access to streaming apps over Wi-Fi 5, or can be cabled to a media source using the HDMI port (with eARC). Smartphone screens can be mirrored over AirPlay or Google Cast, and voice search is available through the ThinQ app. And a webcam can be plugged into one of the USB ports for video chats as well.

The versatile StanbyME 2's global launch is reportedly starting with Hong Kong and Türkiye, followed by the US, Canada, Vietnam and Singapore this month. August will see the device land in the UK, Germany, France and Spain. We've no word on US pricing, but it's looking like a premium product if the SGD 1,799 listing on LG's Singapore website is anything to go by.

