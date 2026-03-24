Dual RGB-laser projector promises lights-on viewing up to 300 inches

Consumer tech giant Hisense unveiled a high-end tri-laser projector at CES 2026 that put out 6,000 lumens and could throw visuals at 300 inches. It's a beast, and we now have more details and, most importantly, pricing.

If you don't have the space or budget for imagery that spans 300 inches diagonally, worry not. The XR10's projection engine supports 4K UHD visuals down to a much more manageable 65 inches too – though bigger is sure to offer much more wow factor.

Hisense XR10 Laser Projector | Flow. Forever

This movie-throwing monster sports dual triple-laser light sources – that's right, you get treated to two sets of RRGB beams that combine for a peak output of 6,000 ANSI lumens. This is the point where we'd normally advise managing expectations on the brightness front, but suspect that you won't have to worry too much about leaving the room lights on to enjoy "crystal-clear content."

The setup includes a seven-level iris adjustment for fine-tuning lights and darks through the 17-element glass optics – an industry first – as well as up to 6,000:1 native contrast and 60,000:1 dynamic. Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced and HDR10+ content are supported, and the projector is reported capable of 118% coverage of the BT.2020 color gamut. All of which should mean "stunningly vivid colors, deeper contrast, and ultra-realistic details."

The XR10 features a liquid cooling system to quietly keep the system from running hot Hisense

The projector boasts 2.39x optical zoom and lens shift adjustment for flexible image placement without having to move the unit around. And keeping things cool and quiet is a single-tube, dual-channel liquid cooling system "that transfers heat more efficiently, keeping your projector running smoothly and cool."

This smart projector doesn't run Google TV, but sports the company's own Vidaa Smart OS platform for access to popular entertainment apps like Netflix,, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus and Apple TV. Wi-Fi 7 provides the cable-free vehicle, or you can plug into Gigabit Ethernet. Screen mirroring is possible via Airplay2 or Miracast, and Bluetooth 5.4 is also baked in.

Those preferring to go offline and cable up media boxes or games consoles can do so over HSMI 2.0 and 2.1 ports, with support for eArc and CEC also allowing for easy integration into home audio setups. Hisense has partnered with French audiophile darlings Devialet for the built-in 2.1-channel sound system, while the Opéra de Paris fine tunes the sonic signature for "rich detail and depth."

There are two 8-W drivers plus a 15-W sub here, and surround sound is made possible courtesy of Dolby Digital and DTS Virtual:X technologies. Interestingly, the launch offer includes a complementary HT Saturn 4.1.2 wireless home theater audio system valued at US$1,3000. Nice.

The XR10's powerful optics and laser light source should brighten up any space - lights on or not Hisense

As for the XR10 itself, the retail price for this capable 11.5 x 10.7 x 8.4-inch (292 x 271 x 213-mm) home entertainment picture box has been set at an eye-watering $6,999.99. But folks who pre-order can take advantage of a whopping $1,700 discount.

So that adds up to total savings of $3k – though that still means your bank balance will reduce by a cool $5,299.99. Too rich for my blood, but tempting nonetheless.

Product page: Hisense XR10