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Forget digital keystone, this tri-laser 4K projector puts optical first

By Paul Ridden
May 01, 2026
Forget digital keystone, this tri-laser 4K projector puts optical first
Sharp, color-rich UHD visuals with massive contrast on tap, plus easy setup and ease of use
Sharp, color-rich UHD visuals with massive contrast on tap, plus easy setup and ease of use
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Sharp, color-rich UHD visuals with massive contrast on tap, plus easy setup and ease of use
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Sharp, color-rich UHD visuals with massive contrast on tap, plus easy setup and ease of use
The MALC 5.0 engine combines a RGB laser light source with precision optics
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The MALC 5.0 engine combines a RGB laser light source with precision optics
The N3 Ultimate puts out 5,800 lumens, which should make for crispy, colorful visuals day or night
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The N3 Ultimate puts out 5,800 lumens, which should make for crispy, colorful visuals day or night
A motorized gimbal stand caters for positioning flexibility
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A motorized gimbal stand caters for positioning flexibility
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On the face of it, JMGO's latest lifestyle projector might look like just another boxy smart entertainment hub. But this model is reported to boast the world's first 3-in-1 optical system, and rests on a nifty gimbal stand that can adjust itself or play follow the user.

The N3 Ultimate has been designed to make setup so easy that most users won't even have to think about it. The 3-in-1 optical system is a big part of that.

The MALC 5.0 engine combines a RGB laser light source with precision optics
The MALC 5.0 engine combines a RGB laser light source with precision optics

The first part of this triple threat is four-way lens shift for repositioning the thrown image horizontally and vertically without relocating the projector. Then there's 0.88-1.7:1 optical zoom that supports visuals up to 300 diagonal inches from under 20 ft away. And lastly a motorized gimbal stand that swivels 360 degrees and tilts 150 degrees, and can do so by following the angles of a remote in your hand for setup ease.

"In real-world use, almost every projector ends up being placed off-center," explains the company. "Unlike traditional solutions that rely on digital keystone correction, which reduces resolution and brightness, the JMGO N3 Ultimate prioritizes optical adjustment.

"With Optical Image Optimization, images can be aligned instantly while maintaining clarity, detail, and brightness, even from off-center positions."

This base is also home to a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports (one of which will play nice with home theater audio setups via eARC) plus USB 3.0, so trailing cables are kept away from all that tilt and twist action.

A motorized gimbal stand caters for positioning flexibility
A motorized gimbal stand caters for positioning flexibility

The stand works with a feature called AI Spatial Memory too, which allows users to switch projection from one viewing surface to another in an instant. So you get a one-click move from ceiling to wall, for example, without needing to move the unit. The Ultimate stores the preferred screen/image size, optimization settings, and even the favored app for each viewing scenario.

The heart of the unit – the MALC 5.0 engine – combines the latest triple-laser light source (which puts out 5,800 ISO lumens) with an "aerospace-grade" multi-lens array. This enables coverage 110% of the wide BT.2020 color gamut, with a Delta E color accuracy of 0.7 (the lower the better) for the promise of stunning onscreen entertainment in a daylit room or darkened space.

Dolby Vision content is supported as well, along with HDR10. And the Ultimate is reported to have 20,000:1 FOFO native contrast, which can be bumped up to 3-million:1 with some digital wizardry. AI is baked in to help enhance the dark side for "deeper blacks, clearer shadows." Plus there's tech built in to nip laser speckle in the bud, reducing such noise by a claimed 99.99%.

An optical-first keystone design is only one part of the projector's full optical image optimization suite. JMGO also includes auto brightness enhancement and clarity adjustment as well as autofocus to ensure snappy, eye-popping visuals from corner to corner. The settings can auto adjust to cater for different wall colors too, and AI is on hand to snap imagery to a screen.

The N3 Ultimate puts out 5,800 lumens, which should make for crispy, colorful visuals day or night
The N3 Ultimate puts out 5,800 lumens, which should make for crispy, colorful visuals day or night

Entertainment needs are satiated by Google TV over Wi-Fi 6, with Netflix cooked in and other popular streaming services waiting in the wings. Gamers who want to plug in a console are rewarded with variable refresh rates up to 240 Hz and just a millisecond of input lag (though we don't know what resolution that ultra-low latency refers to).

Rounding out the key specs, there's an integrated sound system rocking a pair of 12.5-W drivers for soundtrack playback without needing to cable out. Dolby Audio and DTS:X decoding is supported too for all-around immersion.

"Designed to unlock true spatial freedom without compromising image quality, JMGO N3 Ultimate enables projection to adapt seamlessly to different environments, reducing the traditional constraints of placement, angle, and setup complexity," reads the company's press statement.

The N3 Ultimate is available now for a list price of US$2,999 – though if you're quick, you could snag a $600 discount. Bundles that include 3D glasses and/or a 100-inch screen are also available.

Product page: JMGO N3 Ultimate

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Home EntertainmentLaserProjectorsGoogle TV4K UHDGimbals
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Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

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