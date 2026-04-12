Samsung's stylish speakers dish out wireless home theater sound in any room
Samsung gave us a glimpse of a couple of seriously desirable lifestyle speakers for 2026 a couple of months ago, and I'm happy to report you can now get your hands on them.
The Music Studio 5 and Music Studio 7 feature subtle, minimalist styling, and can connect to your phone and other gadgets via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. And while they look like modern bookshelf speakers meant for music and podcasts, they've got a bunch of cool tricks up their sleeves.
The 5 and 7 are actually 2.1- and 3.1-channel speakers respectively. That means they have a woofer for bass and so you can expect full-range sound out of just one of these. What's even cooler is that a pair of these can wirelessly connect to a recent Samsung TV for home theater-like audio, with Dolby Atmos magic sprinkled on top.
You can go even further and have four of these pair up with a Samsung soundbar for immersive surround sound. They support the brand's Q-Symphony features, which keeps everything in sync, and also use built-in sensors to automatically adjust output based on where your speakers are placed in the room for optimal sound. Without a TV, they can each hook up to nine more speakers each via Bluetooth-based Auracast for multi-point audio.
These two models follow on from Samsung's neat Music Frame from a couple of years ago, which is essentially a speaker disguised as a customizable work of art that can connect to your other speakers. The additional connectivity meant you could get a lot of use out of these speakers beyond simply having them look pretty in your lounge.
The 5 and 7 come from the mind of French designer Erwan Bouroullec, who distilled the structure of these speakers down to essential geometric forms with an understated presence. They both showcase a dot detail in their cones, and you'll find touch controls along the top – including a one-tap Spotify button that'll instantly begin playing tracks from your preferred playlist without requiring you to fiddle with your phone first.
Both speakers get Alexa, Chromecast, AirPlay, and Bixby support, and feature an optical input. The Studio 7 gets an additional HDMI eARC port to connect to your TV for high-fidelity audio formats like DTS:X.
While the 5 is more aesthetically interesting and will prove to be a bigger talking point on your bookshelf, the 7 is where it's at if you're looking to build a versatile home theater setup with compact speakers.
They're available across the US now from Samsung's site, with the 5 priced at US$299.99 and the 7 coming in at $499.99. I'm curious to hear if they sound as good as they look.
Source: Samsung
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