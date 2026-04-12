Samsung's stylish speakers dish out wireless home theater sound in any room

Samsung gave us a glimpse of a couple of seriously desirable lifestyle speakers for 2026 a couple of months ago, and I'm happy to report you can now get your hands on them.

The Music Studio 5 and Music Studio 7 feature subtle, minimalist styling, and can connect to your phone and other gadgets via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. And while they look like modern bookshelf speakers meant for music and podcasts, they've got a bunch of cool tricks up their sleeves.

The 5 and 7 are actually 2.1- and 3.1-channel speakers respectively. That means they have a woofer for bass and so you can expect full-range sound out of just one of these. What's even cooler is that a pair of these can wirelessly connect to a recent Samsung TV for home theater-like audio, with Dolby Atmos magic sprinkled on top.

The Music Studio speakers can wirelessly connect to your Samsung TV to serve up home theater audio, thanks to the company's Q-Symphony feature Samsung

You can go even further and have four of these pair up with a Samsung soundbar for immersive surround sound. They support the brand's Q-Symphony features, which keeps everything in sync, and also use built-in sensors to automatically adjust output based on where your speakers are placed in the room for optimal sound. Without a TV, they can each hook up to nine more speakers each via Bluetooth-based Auracast for multi-point audio.

These two models follow on from Samsung's neat Music Frame from a couple of years ago, which is essentially a speaker disguised as a customizable work of art that can connect to your other speakers. The additional connectivity meant you could get a lot of use out of these speakers beyond simply having them look pretty in your lounge.

The Music Studio 7 features a more conventional shape with a prominent dot detail in the cone Samsung

The 5 and 7 come from the mind of French designer Erwan Bouroullec, who distilled the structure of these speakers down to essential geometric forms with an understated presence. They both showcase a dot detail in their cones, and you'll find touch controls along the top – including a one-tap Spotify button that'll instantly begin playing tracks from your preferred playlist without requiring you to fiddle with your phone first.

Music Studio: How Sound Takes Shape and Vibes Your Space | Samsung

Both speakers get Alexa, Chromecast, AirPlay, and Bixby support, and feature an optical input. The Studio 7 gets an additional HDMI eARC port to connect to your TV for high-fidelity audio formats like DTS:X.

The Music Studio 7 is a better option for building a home theater setup with 3.1-channel audio from each speaker for more immersive sound Samsung

While the 5 is more aesthetically interesting and will prove to be a bigger talking point on your bookshelf, the 7 is where it's at if you're looking to build a versatile home theater setup with compact speakers.

They're available across the US now from Samsung's site, with the 5 priced at US$299.99 and the 7 coming in at $499.99. I'm curious to hear if they sound as good as they look.

Source: Samsung