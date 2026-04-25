The thinnest wireless OLED TV money can buy is now available

Since 2017, LG's been hard at work perfecting the wallpaper TV, a screen that practically blends into your space with all of its components crammed into an impossibly thin form factor.

It showed off the latest iteration – the OLED evo w6 – at this year's CES trade show a couple of months ago, and you can now pre-order one.

The w6 isn't the thinnest TV LG's ever made. In fact, at 9 mm, it's actually more than thrice as thick as the W7 from 2017, and just a bit more than your phone.

But the old model connected to a control unit that housed an array of input ports and a soundbar via an umbilical cable. The latest W6 draws power into a flat board at the rear from a wall outlet, features integrated 4.2-channel down-firing speakers, and works with a wireless control unit for a clean appearance.

For this one, LG's stuffed in its third-gen α 11 Processor and Hyper Radiant Color Technology internals from its top-shelf evo G6 range, which makes for higher brightness, accurate colors, and deeper blacks. The screen is said to drastically reduce reflections, even more so than screens with conventional anti-glare coating technologies.

This model uses the same internals as LG's top-of-the-line G6 OLED TVs plus a reflection-free screen, so it's bound to look good LG

The Wallpaper OLED does 4K visuals at a refresh rate of up to 165 Hz, along with Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium – opening this up to demanding gamers. The company says you can expect minimal input lag from your gaming system, which will be especially impressive if it can pull it off given how the W6 works.

You see, this TV pairs wirelessly with a Zero Connect Box that has HDMI, an optical audio output, a cable antenna input, USB ports, and Ethernet. It can be tucked away in a cabinet along with your console, Blu-Ray player, and other hardware up to 32 ft (nearly 10 m) away – and it doesn't need a clear line of sight to beam lossless 4K video and audio.

The Zero Connect Box houses all of the TV's inputs, pairs wirelessly up to 32 ft away, and doesn't need a clear line of sight with the 9-mm thick panel LG

The TV mounts on to the wall via two screws with flat mounting pads that promise strong attachment without adding much bulk. When you're not streaming anything on screen, you can use the Gallery+ feature to display screensavers, curated art, and your own photos.

The w6 comes in a 77-inch size priced at US$5,500, and an 83-inch one at $7,500. That's a pretty penny indeed, and a step up from the non-Wallpaper evo G6 models that come in at $1,000 less at the same sizes. However, it sure is way cheaper than the previous 2.6-mm Wallpaper OLED, which cost $20,000 when it came out nearly a decade ago. That's progress.

Find the w6 on LG's site, where you can pre-order the Wallpaper OLED; deliveries should begin shipping across the US toward the end of May.

Source: LG via PR Newswire

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