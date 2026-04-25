© 2026 New Atlas
Home Entertainment

The thinnest wireless OLED TV money can buy is now available

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
April 24, 2026
The thinnest wireless OLED TV money can buy is now available
LG's new Wallpaper OLED appears to be totally wireless once it's mounted flush against a wall and paired with its Zero Connect Box
LG's new Wallpaper OLED appears to be totally wireless once it's mounted flush against a wall and paired with its Zero Connect Box
View 3 Images
LG's new Wallpaper OLED appears to be totally wireless once it's mounted flush against a wall and paired with its Zero Connect Box
1/3
LG's new Wallpaper OLED appears to be totally wireless once it's mounted flush against a wall and paired with its Zero Connect Box
The Zero Connect Box houses all of the TV's inputs, pairs wirelessly up to 32 ft away, and doesn't need a clear line of sight with the 9-mm thick panel
2/3
The Zero Connect Box houses all of the TV's inputs, pairs wirelessly up to 32 ft away, and doesn't need a clear line of sight with the 9-mm thick panel
This model uses the same internals as LG's top-of-the-line G6 OLED TVs plus a reflection-free screen, so it's bound to look good
3/3
This model uses the same internals as LG's top-of-the-line G6 OLED TVs plus a reflection-free screen, so it's bound to look good
View gallery - 3 images

Since 2017, LG's been hard at work perfecting the wallpaper TV, a screen that practically blends into your space with all of its components crammed into an impossibly thin form factor.

It showed off the latest iteration – the OLED evo w6 – at this year's CES trade show a couple of months ago, and you can now pre-order one.

The w6 isn't the thinnest TV LG's ever made. In fact, at 9 mm, it's actually more than thrice as thick as the W7 from 2017, and just a bit more than your phone.

But the old model connected to a control unit that housed an array of input ports and a soundbar via an umbilical cable. The latest W6 draws power into a flat board at the rear from a wall outlet, features integrated 4.2-channel down-firing speakers, and works with a wireless control unit for a clean appearance.

For this one, LG's stuffed in its third-gen α 11 Processor and Hyper Radiant Color Technology internals from its top-shelf evo G6 range, which makes for higher brightness, accurate colors, and deeper blacks. The screen is said to drastically reduce reflections, even more so than screens with conventional anti-glare coating technologies.

This model uses the same internals as LG's top-of-the-line G6 OLED TVs plus a reflection-free screen, so it's bound to look good
This model uses the same internals as LG's top-of-the-line G6 OLED TVs plus a reflection-free screen, so it's bound to look good

The Wallpaper OLED does 4K visuals at a refresh rate of up to 165 Hz, along with Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium – opening this up to demanding gamers. The company says you can expect minimal input lag from your gaming system, which will be especially impressive if it can pull it off given how the W6 works.

You see, this TV pairs wirelessly with a Zero Connect Box that has HDMI, an optical audio output, a cable antenna input, USB ports, and Ethernet. It can be tucked away in a cabinet along with your console, Blu-Ray player, and other hardware up to 32 ft (nearly 10 m) away – and it doesn't need a clear line of sight to beam lossless 4K video and audio.

The Zero Connect Box houses all of the TV's inputs, pairs wirelessly up to 32 ft away, and doesn't need a clear line of sight with the 9-mm thick panel
The Zero Connect Box houses all of the TV's inputs, pairs wirelessly up to 32 ft away, and doesn't need a clear line of sight with the 9-mm thick panel

The TV mounts on to the wall via two screws with flat mounting pads that promise strong attachment without adding much bulk. When you're not streaming anything on screen, you can use the Gallery+ feature to display screensavers, curated art, and your own photos.

The w6 comes in a 77-inch size priced at US$5,500, and an 83-inch one at $7,500. That's a pretty penny indeed, and a step up from the non-Wallpaper evo G6 models that come in at $1,000 less at the same sizes. However, it sure is way cheaper than the previous 2.6-mm Wallpaper OLED, which cost $20,000 when it came out nearly a decade ago. That's progress.

Find the w6 on LG's site, where you can pre-order the Wallpaper OLED; deliveries should begin shipping across the US toward the end of May.

Source: LG via PR Newswire

New Atlas may receive commission on purchases made via links

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

Home EntertainmentTVOLEDLG
No comments
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

Most Viewed

For All Mankind, returning soon for its 5th season, is a contender for Apple TV's best sci-fi
Home Entertainment
Ranking the best Apple TV sci-fi: From 'Pluribus' to 'Severance'
Apple TV is still producing top-shelf science fiction television and it's turning into an impressive slate. From stunning successes to some artistic swing 'n' misses, here is our up-to-date ranking of Apple's sci-fi TV, from worst to best.
The W5850 4K laser projector is designed for dedicated home theater setups
Home Entertainment
'True 4K' laser projector lights up smaller home theater spaces
BenQ has heard the anguished cries of movie enthusiasts who don't have the luxury of large rooms for a home cinema setup. The W5850 4K projector sports a shorter-throw lens for big-screen visuals in smaller spaces.
The Analog+ is the first turntable we've seen with a CD player in the middle of the turntable
Home Entertainment
Reviewing the first vinyl spinner with a CD player mid-turntable
Vinyl records have been finding more and more new ears in recent years, and Mixx Audio has a novel turntable to help keep the groove moving – one that also rocks a CD player plonked right in the middle of the platter, as well as flexible connectivity.
The Aetherion Max and Pro 4K ultra-short-throw tri-laser Google TV projectors are currently raising funds on Kickstarter
Home Entertainment
Wall-hugging laser projector promises pixel-perfect big-screen watching
AWOL Vision has launched a new projector designed to deliver 4K sharpness and definition when scaled large. The Aetherion UST tri-laser entertainment hub promises "a 200-inch Dolby Vision, triple-laser cinema for less than the cost of a premium TV."
Aetherion Series UST projectors put out 2,600 or 3,300 ISO lumens, depending on the model selected
Home Entertainment
Review: The crispiest wall-hugging laser projector we've seen yet
The Aetherion Max UST projector is designed to be different. Not only does its angular housing help it make a bold statement, but the promise of pixel perfection right up to 200 inches should have big-screen TVs trembling. Let's have a closer look.
6,000 lumens from a dual triple-laser light source and 4K visuals up to 300 inches
Home Entertainment
Dual RGB-laser projector promises lights-on viewing up to 300 inches
Consumer tech giant Hisense unveiled a high-end tri-laser projector at CES 2026 that put out 6,000 lumens and could throw visuals at 300 inches. It's a beast, and we now have more details and, most importantly, pricing.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!