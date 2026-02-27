Epson's 4K Lifestudio hub turns projection into a design centerpiece

Lifestyle projectors have come a long way from the plain, utilitarian, boxy form they used to take on. In recent years, models like Epson’s Lifestudio Flex Plus have shown that projection can serve a purpose beyond just home theater hardware: interior design. Epson is now leaning further into that idea with the Lifestudio Flex Special Lux Edition EF-73 in Night Black.

The projector is finished with tempered glass, suede accents, and anodized gold detailing, which are a clear step away from the usual matte plastic aesthetic that’s commonly found on other projectors. Its compact, sculpted form is designed to be a centerpiece, sitting atop a shelf or side table, and aiming to widen the projector’s role in a room, and make it about more than just projecting a huge image onto a wall.

Integrated LED ambient lighting (with four distinct modes) reinforces its mood-setting ambitions, while a built-in wireless charging pad adds a touch of practical flair. Clearly, Epson is targeting a design-conscious user, competing more with lifestyle projectors like Samsung’s Freestyle canister flavors than traditional home theater projectors.

Sitting atop a bedside table, the EF-73 blends into the bedroom like a modern lamp, complete with ambient lighting and wireless phone charging Epson

Under its polished exterior, the EF-73 packs 4K PRO-UHD resolution powered by Epson’s Triple Core Engine – which combines a 3LCD panel with a RGB LED light source. With 1,000 lumens of white and color brightness, it’s best suited for controlled indoor lighting rather than daylight viewing – though darkened spaces will be your best friend here.

Projection spans 30 to 150 inches, while Intelligent Instant Setup automatically handles autofocus, keystone correction, screen fit, and obstacle avoidance. The projector’s also stand swivels and tilts for positioning flexibility.

Google TV is built in, which gives you direct access to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more, while Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 handle connectivity. For gamers, the device comes with Auto Low Latency Mode, which boasts an input lag of less than 20 ms. Built-in audio comes courtesy of Sound by Bose with Dolby Audio support, which aims to deliver high-end room-filling sound without external speakers.

A close-up of the Night Black Special Lux finish with its tempered glass surfaces, suede accents, and anodized gold detailing: a step away from traditional projector plastics Epson

The upcoming Projection Studio mobile app will allow users to create slideshows from photos, view self-produced videos, invite others to comment or collaborate in real-time, or add emojis to presentations through an iOS or Android phone. Epson also emphasizes the EF-73’s daily practicality features: quiet operation as low as 23 dB in Eco mode, Smart Eye Protection, and a 20,000-hour LED light source. This projector is designed for frequent use, not just on special occasions.

The Lifestudio Flex Special Lux Edition EF-73 is slated to launch in April 2026, with pricing yet to be confirmed for most international markets. We expect it to be priced slightly higher than the EF-72, as it’s currently available for pre-order on Epson’s Hong Kong store for HKD 10,899 (around US$1,393).

Source: Epson