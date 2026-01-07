Samsung aims for ultimate flexibility with latest canister projector

Back in 2022, Samsung released a cool-looking portable projector aimed directly at Gen Z and millennials. A game-friendly edition followed, and now the AI-packin' Plus model has emerged – which is not just brighter, but sports a plonk and play design.

Three years ago, packing 1080p portable projector smarts into a canister shape was fairly novel but we've seen – and even tried – a few rivals since then. Though the LED light source at the heart of Samsung's effort only put out 230 ANSI lumens, competitors from the likes of XGIMI, Dangbei and JMGO have managed to go a little brighter.

The Freestyle Plus now gains some ground, delivering 430 ISO lumens – which still won't be a match for bright ambient lighting or daytime outdoor use, but heading to the shadows should reward you with fairly decent HD visuals. However, where this new gimbal-stand projector really shines is viewing flexibility.

The Freestyle+ features AI OptiSceen, which tweaks the thrown image for optimum viewing in various spaces - including those with uneven surfaces Samsung

Samsung has cooked in something called AI OptiScreen technology to automatically massage the thrown image into submission after the unit is placed down and powered on. This suite includes 3D keystone that will even try to give you a decent viewing rectangle when the business end is pointed at corners, curtains, angled walls and so on.

Surfaces that aren't completely flat can prove challenging for other projectors, so this may be a useful feature for some and appears to work as advertised if the first look demo on Facebook is anything to go by. There's continuous autofocus too, which promises to keep imagery sharp in real time. Screen Fit will snap the visuals to screen dimensions, and Wall Calibration "analyzes the color or pattern of the projection surface and minimizes visual distractions for clear viewing."

The gimbal stand caters for 180-degree vertical rotation, so you can send the imagery to the ceiling if you want to, or to multiple viewing angles in between. Naturally, Samsung has opted to run its own TV Plus platform for streaming entertainment over Wi-Fi, rather than Google TV, and has also included its Gaming Hub for cloud access to thousands of titles through a single portal. A HDMI port is included for cabled content.

Despite the crisp visuals shown in the promo shots, The Freestyle+ only puts out 430 ISO lumens so viewers will get the best results in the shadows Samsung

The company has baked in an AI-powered version of its Bixby virtual assistant for help with searches and "natural, conversational interaction with on-screen content." And finally, Samsung promises room-filling, immersive sound from the built-in 360-degree speaker – though its Q-Symphony feature is also on hand to sync with compatible soundbars.

"The Freestyle+ reflects Samsung’s vision to create displays that adapt naturally to how people live and move between spaces," said Hun Lee, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. "By combining true portability with intelligent AI that optimizes both the viewing environment and the content itself, The Freestyle+ makes it easier to enjoy a consistent, high-quality experience wherever you are."

The Freestyle Plus is on show at CES 2026 in Las Vegas this week, ahead of a phased global rollout starting in the first half of this year. Pricing is not known at present. As with previous versions, this model will likely require power via USB-C rather than hosting its own battery.

