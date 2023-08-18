© 2023 New Atlas
Home Entertainment

Samsung cooks cloud gaming into Freestyle Gen 2 projector

By Paul Ridden
August 18, 2023
Samsung cooks cloud gaming into Freestyle Gen 2 projector
Freestyle Gen 2 users can play Xbox games without needing a console
Freestyle Gen 2 users can play Xbox games without needing a console
View 2 Images
Freestyle Gen 2 users can play Xbox games without needing a console
1/2
Freestyle Gen 2 users can play Xbox games without needing a console
The included cradle allow the thrown image to be moved from wall to ceiling
2/2
The included cradle allow the thrown image to be moved from wall to ceiling

Samsung has announced the second generation of its tilting 1080p projector. The Freestyle Gen 2 is reported to be the first portable projector in the world to come with cloud gaming cooked in, for console-free gameplay using a Bluetooth controller.

The new model shares much with its predecessor, including Full HD resolution and throw ratio of 1.2, a 30,000-hour LED light source, 100,000:1 contrast, auto keystone correction and autofocus, and the same dimensions and weight. And as before, the business end can be quickly moved from 100-inch visuals thrown on the wall up onto the ceiling courtesy of the hinge-packing cradle.

Users still cable to content sources over HDMI, while streaming and casting is possible thanks to integrated Wi-Fi 5. On the face of it, this projector would appear to suffer a serious brightness dip, but the claimed 550 lumens of its predecessor were not ANSI lumens whereas the 230 peak lumens of the Gen 2 are. The projector also now supports HDR10+.

The included cradle allow the thrown image to be moved from wall to ceiling
The included cradle allow the thrown image to be moved from wall to ceiling

The biggest news for this edition is that Samsung has included its cloud-based Gaming Hub platform for access to thousands of games from partners such as Xbox, Amazon Luna, Utomik, Anstream and Blacknut. Casual gamers get wall-filling gaming visuals at a refresh rate of 60 Hz, but the projector doesn't ship with any games controllers – Samsung reckons that it should work with any Bluetooth controller though.

The Freestyle Gen 2 runs Tizen OS for access to services and apps found on Samsung's Smart TVs, with an ad-supported TV and video-on-demand service also baked in. There's 360-degree Dolby audio too, for onboard game sounds or listening to tracks from Spotify and the like. Though powered by a USB adapter, the projector can also be cabled up to a portable powerbank for outlet-free campsite or backyard entertainment.

The Freestyle Gen 2 is up for pre-order now at US$799.99, and if you're quick Samsung will throw in a free IP55-rated storage case.

Product page: Samsung Freestyle Gen 2 with Gaming Hub

Tags

Home EntertainmentSamsungProjectorsHDGaming
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!