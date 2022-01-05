Samsung gets versatile with swiveling Freestyle portable projector

Samsung has launched a fun-looking projector called the Freestyle aimed at Gen Z and millennials that not only throws HD visuals onto a wall, but can also serve as a smart speaker and a source of ambient lighting. And the unit can swivel on its stand for usage flexibility.

"The Freestyle is a one-of-a-kind projector geared towards ultimate versatility and flexibility to meet the consumers’ changing lifestyles," said Samsung's Simon Sung. "Without the limitation in space and form factor, The Freestyle is a fun and versatile device that can be used in any way consumers prefer."

The cylindrical DLP projector measures 4 x 6.8 x 3.7 inches (~10 x 17 x 9 cm) with the stand, and weighs in at a carry-friendly 1.8 lb (0.8 kg). It's capable of throwing visuals at up to 100 diagonal inches and 1,920 x 1,080 resolution, with motion compensation and support for HDR10, but only offers 300:1 native contrast (though there is onboard enhancement) and just 550 LED lumens, which isn't very bright and will pretty much restrict users to a dark room for the best visuals.

Auto keystone correction, auto focus and auto leveling should make setup relatively painless though, while the stand/cradle can rotate the business end 180 degrees for placement versatility – allowing for content to be thrown on a table top, the floor, a wall or screen (of course) and ceilings too.

The Freestyle's cradle allows the unit to rotate over 180 degrees to easily move visuals from a wall to the ceiling Samsung

Connectivity shapes up as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.2, with the unit able to screen cast content from a smartphone, as well as USB-C and HDMI ports. There's a built-in 5-W sound system with a dual passive radiator and 360-degree dispersion and support for Dolby Digital Plus. And when not throwing images or serving as an ambient mood lamp, the device can be used as a Bluetooth speaker – indeed the mood lighting can provide projected visual effects in time with the music if desired.

The Freestyle doesn't have its own battery but is compatible with external power banks (that can output 50-W/20-V or more) for movies on the move, and is reported to be the first "portable screen that works when connected to a standard E26 light socket."

Rounding out the key specs, the device's LED light source is reported good for up to 20,000 hours, it runs Samsung's Tizen operating system so users can expect the kind of features present on the company's Smart TVs, and Bixby and Alexa are available for voice control via the far-field microphones.

The Freestyle is up for pre-order now for US$899.99, global availability is set to follow in the coming months. The upbeat video below shows the projector in use.

Samsung | Introducing The Freestyle, a smart theater to-go

Product page: The Freestyle