Portable smart projector makes streamed movies mobile

China's projector maker XGIMI has given a taste of the successor to its Samsung Freestyle rival, the MoGo 3 Pro. The tubular design theme continues through to the Play 6 model, but it now includes a sizable battery, has a new gimbal stand, and is a little brighter.

XGIMI's latest 1080p projector was launched today in China, and will likely adopt the MoGo moniker for its global release, if that happens. With its 2.5-hour (20,000-mAh) battery it already trumps the Freestyle 2 from Samsung in terms of portability, and squares up as more of a competitor to Dangbei's Freedo model.

The Play 6 appears to be the brightest of that grouping too, with its light source reportedly putting out 500 ISO lumens (the Freestyle is rated for 230 ANSI lumens while the Freedo can manage 450 ISO lumens). That's unlikely to put up much of a fight with daylight or strong overhead lighting, but the Full HD big-screen visuals should come alive in a darkened space.

The Play 6 portable Full HD smart projector features a 20,000-mAh battery for 2.5 hours of play time away from the wall socket XGIMI/iF Design

If XGIMI's new smart projector does make it out of China, the proprietary GMUI 6.0 operating platform will likely be swapped for Google TV given that the MoGo 3 Pro runs Google's streaming entertainment platform. Such things will be made possible thanks to 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi, though cabling to a media source is also possible via HDMI 2.1 or USB.

The DLP projector covers 124% of the Rec.709 color gamut and supports HDR10/HLG content, features auto keystone correction and autofocus, and is SGS-certified for low blue light. It rocks two 6-W speakers tuned by Harman Kardon, which provide the mobile movie soundtrack. Other nifty features include low input lag for gaming potential, motion compensation for crisper action scenes, and AirPlay screen sharing.

Harman Kardon sound in a portable package XGIMI/iF Design

The newest member of XGIMI's brood comes with a mini Bluetooth remote (with AI voice recognition) attached to a lanyard that slots into the integrated stand. That stand allows for 360-degree adjustment for maximum setup flexibility, and its base also features a colorful ring light that reacts to sound.

The Play 6 measures 96.5 x 96.5 x 207.6 mm (3.8 x 3.8 x 8.2 in), and weighs in at 1.31 kg (2.8 lb). There's also a funky lens attachment shown on the product page that turns the unit into a mood light. The smart projector is on sale in China now for 2099 yuan, which coverts to around US$290 – though the actual price tag if/when it's released internationally will probably be higher.

Product page: XGIMI Play 6