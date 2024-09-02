Battery packing Freedo projector takes Google TV on the move

Europe's biggest consumer tech show is just around the corner, and Dangbei is flying in to launch its first ultra-portable projector. The Freedo is a lot like Samsung's Freestyle model, but with one important difference.

Samsung launched its "one-of-a-kind" Freestyle model back in 2022, a combined HD projector, smart speaker and mood light that stood out from the boxy crowd with a cylinder body mounted to a swivel base for "ultimate versatility and flexibility."

The recipe was updated last year, but users still had to find a wall outlet to plug in the USB-C adapter to power the thing – unless a suitable portable powerbank could be found. Dangbei has pushed past such annoyances and crammed a 60-Wh battery inside the body of the more square (but still curvy) Freedo.

The company hasn't revealed per-charge usage time yet – other than to promise "long-lasting, immersive viewing" – but again, the projector can be cabled up to a powerbank when out and about for extended entertainment. Dimensions are also unknown, but the consumer tech brand reckons it's an easy carry with one hand. The projector will also include a shockproof, recyclable EPP carry case and a dust-proof bag to protect it on the way to camp.

The Dangbei Freedo 1080p projector can throw visuals at up to 120 inches, and rocks immersive Dolby sound Dangbei

Like Samsung's stylish effort, the Freedo throws 1080p visuals but can manage a maximum of 120 diagonal inches (instead of the Freestyle's 100). It runs Google TV, too, for access to streaming apps – including Netflix – and packs in 360-degree Dolby speakers. Coverage of more than 90% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and support for HDR content are included, with Dangbei also promising easy setup thanks to the inclusion of autofocus, auto keystone correction, screen fit and obstacle avoidance.

The gimbal stand here "tilts over 100 degrees, making it easy to align the image with a projector screen outdoors without additional props. Indoors, the projector can be easily angled towards the ceiling, ideal as a bedroom projector for late-night movie marathons or bedtime story animations for kids in bed."

The internal battery allows viewers to take their Google TV entertainment anywhere, while the gimbal stand and AI setup tech offer flexible positioning opportunities Dangbei

That's about all Dangbei is revealing ahead of launch at IFA 2024 in Berlin from September 6 to 10. We've no word on pricing, though strongly suspect that the Freedo will come in cheaper than its Samsung competitor. Nor do we know when you'll be able to grab one, but there is a US landing page so perhaps the wait will be a relatively short one.

The new portable projector will be on display at the company's IFA booth in Hall 21 at the Messe, where visitors can also take a look at the excellent Atom, the DBox02 (formerly known as the Mars Pro 2) and the N2 models.

"The Dangbei Freedo projector is designed for the modern lifestyle, where entertainment is no longer confined to the living room," said the company in a blog post. "Whether you’re relaxing at home, camping under the stars, or hosting a backyard gathering, Freedo brings cinematic experiences to life in ways never before possible. With a built-in battery, integrated gimbal stand, and Google TV, Freedo is set to change how people enjoy their favorite movies, shows, and sporting events, both indoors and outdoors."

Source: Dangbei