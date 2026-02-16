Optoma's latest 4K laser projector expands your viewing to 300 inches

Smart projectors are a great shout for those looking to replace the living room TV. But if you want to load in your own big-screen entertainment over cabled connections, Optoma has just launched a 4K shiner that can throw visuals at up to 300 inches.

As you might expect of the "No. 1 DLP laser home projector brand in the Americas," Optoma does have models running a smart TV platform among it range of laser projectors. But this model focuses on doing one task well, so you'll need to cable the unit up to a media source over HDMI.

The UHZ36 projector has a DuraCore laser phosphor light source at its heart that outputs 3,500 ISO lumens, which holds lights-on viewing potential though a darkened space will still yield best results. The unit's DLP projection engine is reported to scale 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) visuals from 50 to 300 diagonal inches over a 1.21 - 1.59:1 throw ratio – under the tagline "no wall too small, no screen too big."

Though it lacks a built-in smart TV platform, HDMI will happily accept a streaming stick that's powered by nearby USB Type-A Optoma

Horizontal and vertical keystone correction is baked in (the latter is automatic) along with 1.3x zoom for placement flexibility. The projector comes packing the company's PureEngine visual enhancement technology, "for improved color, luminance, detail and contrast" while nipping bothersome blurring in the bud to keep playback sharp during fast-moving action.

Engaging detail in the shadows and bright spots comes courtesy of 1.5-million:1 dynamic contrast, plus there's support for HDR content too. A Filmmaker mode presents movies at "accurate temperature, colors, contrast, and motion, ensuring that every scene is shown as originally envisioned."

Onscreen gameplay at full resolution is possible at 60 Hz, which should be enough for casual players but likely won't be responsive enough for serious console gamers. And the UHZ36 does have an integrated 15-W speaker, but you'll likely want the projector to rock out soundtracks through surround sound setups, which is possible through HDMI 2.0 with ARC or 3.5-mm jack.

To get 300-inch imagery, the UHZ36 will need to be positioned at least 26 feet away from the wall or screen Optoma

"Optoma's market leadership in true 4K UHD and DLP technology is a testament to its commitment to meeting the needs of consumers and providing immersive experiences," shared Optoma's Maria Repole. "Our new UHZ36 delivers on our promise to produce a high-quality projector with impressive performance, functionality and stunning visuals, offering users larger-than-life cinematic and sporting experiences."

The UHZ36 measures 10.8 x 8.5 x 4 in (274 x 215.5 x 101 mm) and weighs in at 7.5 lb (3.4 kg). It's ready to slip into your dedicated home theater setup, hang in your den or bring wall or screen to life in the family room. The 4K laser projector is priced at US$1,299 and can be purchased through Amazon or B&H Photo.

Product page: Optoma UHZ36

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links