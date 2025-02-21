© 2025 New Atlas
Optoma brings triple-laser projection to the home cinema cheap seats

By Paul Ridden
February 21, 2025
"We believe entertainment should be accessible to anyone, anytime, and the Optoma Photon Go embodies that vision," said Oliver Blundell, Product Manager for Home & Mainstream at Optoma. "This projector redefines portability while offering premium performance."
The Photon Go has a RGB laser light source at its heart
The Photon Go has a RGB laser light source at its heart
The Photon Go includes a built-in battery and Google TV for cable-free entertainment
The Photon Go includes a built-in battery and Google TV for cable-free entertainment
The Photon Go rocks two 10-watt speakers with support for Dolby Audio
The Photon Go rocks two 10-watt speakers with support for Dolby Audio
Despite putting out just 650 lumens, Optoma says that the Photon Go's triple-laser light source should be good for big-screen visuals in a well-lit room
Despite putting out just 650 lumens, Optoma says that the Photon Go's triple-laser light source should be good for big-screen visuals in a well-lit room
Autofocus and auto keystone correction should make for easy setup
Autofocus and auto keystone correction should make for easy setup
Following the launch of a lights-on 4K laser projector at ISE 2025 earlier this month, Optoma has unveiled the first member of its "groundbreaking Photon series." The Photon Go ultra-short-throw projector brings triple-laser tech to budget home cinema.

Where other models at this price point might employ a single laser plus a color wheel or filters, Optoma's Photon Go UST features a DuraCore RGB triple laser light source for the promise of "vibrant colors and exceptional contrast."

That said, on paper at least, the Photon Go is only rated for 650 lumens of brightness output. But Optoma states that "RGB laser projectors appear significantly brighter than traditional single laser and lamp projectors with the same brightness level, which makes the images stand out vibrantly even in ambient lighting conditions."

As such, the company is claiming that viewers should be treated to "stunningly bright and vivid visuals" in darkened spaces as well as well-lit rooms. We'd need to try it out ourselves before commenting further, but if any readers are at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show in the UK this weekend, perhaps you could swing by Optoma's booth and let us know your thoughts below.

The Photon Go includes a built-in battery and Google TV for cable-free entertainment
The DLP projection engine can throw 1080p imagery at up to 100 diagonal inches, while positioned under 10 inches (25 cm) from the wall or screen. Google TV powers the smart viewing experience, with support for HDR10 content and shortcuts to Netflix and YouTube on the remote.

Autofocus and auto keystone correction should make setup relatively painless. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are cooked in too, along with HDMI for cabling to a media source. Input lag is reported to be 27.1 ms, so probably casual gamers only here. Soundtracks are served up by dual 10-W Dolby speakers, though S/PDIF is also available for external audio if preferred.

The portable funbox measures 252 x 157 x 62 mm (10 x 6 x 2.5 in) and comes with a built-in battery pack for up to 1.5 hours of cable-free entertainment. When it is time to plug in, the projector does so over USB-C.

The Photon Go is due to go on sale from April for €999, though we've no word on US pricing or international availability.

Product page: Optoma Photon Go

Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

