Optoma brings triple-laser projection to the home cinema cheap seats

Following the launch of a lights-on 4K laser projector at ISE 2025 earlier this month, Optoma has unveiled the first member of its "groundbreaking Photon series." The Photon Go ultra-short-throw projector brings triple-laser tech to budget home cinema.

Where other models at this price point might employ a single laser plus a color wheel or filters, Optoma's Photon Go UST features a DuraCore RGB triple laser light source for the promise of "vibrant colors and exceptional contrast."

That said, on paper at least, the Photon Go is only rated for 650 lumens of brightness output. But Optoma states that "RGB laser projectors appear significantly brighter than traditional single laser and lamp projectors with the same brightness level, which makes the images stand out vibrantly even in ambient lighting conditions."

As such, the company is claiming that viewers should be treated to "stunningly bright and vivid visuals" in darkened spaces as well as well-lit rooms. We'd need to try it out ourselves before commenting further, but if any readers are at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show in the UK this weekend, perhaps you could swing by Optoma's booth and let us know your thoughts below.

The Photon Go includes a built-in battery and Google TV for cable-free entertainment Optoma

The DLP projection engine can throw 1080p imagery at up to 100 diagonal inches, while positioned under 10 inches (25 cm) from the wall or screen. Google TV powers the smart viewing experience, with support for HDR10 content and shortcuts to Netflix and YouTube on the remote.

Autofocus and auto keystone correction should make setup relatively painless. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are cooked in too, along with HDMI for cabling to a media source. Input lag is reported to be 27.1 ms, so probably casual gamers only here. Soundtracks are served up by dual 10-W Dolby speakers, though S/PDIF is also available for external audio if preferred.

The portable funbox measures 252 x 157 x 62 mm (10 x 6 x 2.5 in) and comes with a built-in battery pack for up to 1.5 hours of cable-free entertainment. When it is time to plug in, the projector does so over USB-C.

The Photon Go is due to go on sale from April for €999, though we've no word on US pricing or international availability.

