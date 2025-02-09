Dual-laser projector aims for lights-on 4K entertainment

Claiming the title of the world's number one 4K UHD and DLP brand, Optoma has introduced a capable new laser projector. The UHZ68LV puts out 5,000 lumens for daytime viewing, and has a maximum thrown image size of 300 inches.

At the heart of this new model is a dual-laser light source for 5,000 lumens of peak brightness. According to Optoma, that should mean "whether you’re hosting a daytime movie marathon or enjoying sports events, the high brightness allows you to experience vivid colors and sharp details without compromising image quality."

Viewers should also be treated to popping colors thanks to 100% coverage of the Rec.709 gamut, along with 90% of the DCI-P3 color space for "cinema-grade color accuracy." The DLP projector can throw 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) visuals at up to 300 diagonal inches at a throw ratio of 1.2:1 - 1.92:1 – which means that the projector will need to be positioned some 42 ft (12.75 m) away from the display surface to enjoy maximum image size.

The UHZ68LV 4K dual-laser projector's light source puts out 5,000 lumens for use in various lighting environments Optoma

It should also produce snappy visuals – the 4K refresh rates run from 24 Hz to 120 Hz, though dropping to 1080p could yield 240 Hz. Input lag is reported to be 8.5 milliseconds. Meanwhile, PureEngine Ultra processing brains boost color output, contrast and image details while ensuring crisp action scenes.

A Filmmaker mode helps preserve "the director's original vision." Dynamic contrast is reported to be 3.2-million:1, and there's support for HDR10+ content in addition to Dolby Vision for the promise of "stunning contrast, color and detail."

Horizontal and vertical keystone correction assist with setup, together with 1.6x zoom and lens shift functionality for adjusting the image without needing to move the projector. The UHZ68LV also has a portrait mode, for TikTok-friendly viewing when needed. And ISF calibration modes are on tap to tweak settings for different viewing environments.

Dolby Vision, cinema-grade colors, high contrast and fast refresh Optoma

This is not a smart projector, so users will need to cable the unit to a media source over HDMI 2.1 or HDMI 2.0 ports before sitting back for movie nights. Ethernet LAN is onboard to satisfy any networking needs. There are dual speakers built in, each rated at 5 watts and supporting immersive Dolby Atmos passthrough, but analog/optical outputs are included (plus eARC) for connecting to external sound systems.

The UHZ68LV is due for release in Europe shortly, and will be showcased at ISE 2025 in Barcelona this week – highlighting its potential for business applications as well for home cinema use. We've no word on US pricing or international availability, but it will cost you £3,999 in the UK.

Source: Optoma