© 2025 New Atlas
Home Entertainment

Epson's funky mood lamp projector makes a play for US homes

By Paul Ridden
September 20, 2025
Epson's funky mood lamp projector makes a play for US homes
"Epson’s new cutting-edge RGB-LED portable smart projectors are not only stylish but provide an immersive experience for users who enjoy shared connected technology that rivals traditional TV viewing"
"Epson’s new cutting-edge RGB-LED portable smart projectors are not only stylish but provide an immersive experience for users who enjoy shared connected technology that rivals traditional TV viewing"
View 6 Images
"Epson’s new cutting-edge RGB-LED portable smart projectors are not only stylish but provide an immersive experience for users who enjoy shared connected technology that rivals traditional TV viewing"
1/6
"Epson’s new cutting-edge RGB-LED portable smart projectors are not only stylish but provide an immersive experience for users who enjoy shared connected technology that rivals traditional TV viewing"
The Lifestudio Flex Plus features RGB LED ambient lighting, 4K Pro-UHD visuals, a versatile tilt/swivel stand, and sound by Bose
2/6
The Lifestudio Flex Plus features RGB LED ambient lighting, 4K Pro-UHD visuals, a versatile tilt/swivel stand, and sound by Bose
The Lifestudio Flex projector outputs 700 color/white lumens and throws Full HD visuals, while the Flex Plus bumps those specs up to 1,000 lumens and 4K
3/6
The Lifestudio Flex projector outputs 700 color/white lumens and throws Full HD visuals, while the Flex Plus bumps those specs up to 1,000 lumens and 4K
Both the Flex (sans mood lamp) Full HD model and the 4K Flex Plus (with mood lamp) can be optioned with an adjustable floor stand
4/6
Both the Flex (sans mood lamp) Full HD model and the 4K Flex Plus (with mood lamp) can be optioned with an adjustable floor stand
A Lifestudio Pop projector providing 4K or 1080p entertainment in the yard, though you will need to factor in mains power
5/6
A Lifestudio Pop projector providing 4K or 1080p entertainment in the yard, though you will need to factor in mains power
The Lifestudio Flex and Pop (shown) projectors can bring the party to the living when used with optional wireless karaoke microphones
6/6
The Lifestudio Flex and Pop (shown) projectors can bring the party to the living when used with optional wireless karaoke microphones
View gallery - 6 images

Back in May we covered the China-only release of a lifestyle projector merged with a mood lamp. Now that idea has morphed into the brightest member of Epson's new Lifestudio mini projector family for US release, which also includes a 4K Pop model.

Representing Epson's first RGB LED 3LCD projectors, each of these new Lifestudio family members is described as portable – though models lack their own battery so will need to be placed within reach of a wall outlet. All share some key features.

These include Epson's 3LCD smart projection chops "powered by triple core engine technology, delivering crystal-clear vivid images up to 3x brighter than comparable 1-chip DLP projectors for exceptional picture quality." There's the RGB-LED light source too, which – as the name suggests – employs separate red, green and blue LED blocks that merge for unified output through the lens.

Intelligent autofocus, keystone correction and obstacle avoidance make for setup ease. Google TV over Wi-Fi caters for access to streaming services like Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video. Epson has baked in a low-latency gaming mode, and these models rock Sound by Bose speaker systems.

The Lifestudio Flex Plus features RGB LED ambient lighting, 4K Pro-UHD visuals, a versatile tilt/swivel stand, and sound by Bose
The Lifestudio Flex Plus features RGB LED ambient lighting, 4K Pro-UHD visuals, a versatile tilt/swivel stand, and sound by Bose

The Flex Plus is the model that includes touch-activated LED ambient lighting, and comes with a tilt/swivel stand for throwing content on the wall or ceiling. So, depending on which mode you're in, this flexible hybrid could help you relax or supply adrenalin junkies with action-packed thrills and spills. The "soft, colorful glow" could also add an extra soothing layer to calming projected imagery.

Viewers will be treated to 4K Pro-UHD visuals at up to 150 diagonal inches, where 3,840 x 2,160-pixel resolution is achieved via pixel-shifting. And this Lifestudio model is the brightest of the Flex/Pop bunch, putting out 1,000 color (IDMS) and white (ISO) lumens.

The Bose sound system here is made up of two full-range drivers and two passive radiators, with four EQ presets available to dial in the optimized soundtrack. The HDMI input features audio return for connection to an external surround-sound speaker setup, and there's a low-latency mode for gamers.

This model is priced at US$999.99, but there is a cheaper Flex version for $849.99 that produces 1080p visuals, puts out 700 color/white lumens and lacks the mood lighting chops.

A Lifestudio Pop projector providing 4K or 1080p entertainment in the yard, though you will need to factor in mains power
A Lifestudio Pop projector providing 4K or 1080p entertainment in the yard, though you will need to factor in mains power

Like their siblings, the Pop projectors are available in Plus and standard variants. The former's projection engine produces 4K Pro-UHD visuals at up to 150 inches, while the RGB-LED light source outputs 700 color/white lumens – so you'll doubtless appreciate dark spaces when settling down for movie nights.

The Bose-tuned audio setup rocks out as one tweeter, one full-range driver and two passive radiators, again with four EQ presets available. The Pop Plus costs $799.99, but making do with 1080p picture quality could shave more a hundred bucks off that ticket price if you opt for the standard Pop model.

All of the Lifestudio projectors, including the Grand UST model we featured earlier in the week, are available now.

Product page: Epson Lifestudio smart projectors

New Atlas may receive commission if you purchase through our links

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

Home EntertainmentEpsonProjectorsGoogle TVLEDBose
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!