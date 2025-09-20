Epson's funky mood lamp projector makes a play for US homes

Back in May we covered the China-only release of a lifestyle projector merged with a mood lamp. Now that idea has morphed into the brightest member of Epson's new Lifestudio mini projector family for US release, which also includes a 4K Pop model.

Representing Epson's first RGB LED 3LCD projectors, each of these new Lifestudio family members is described as portable – though models lack their own battery so will need to be placed within reach of a wall outlet. All share some key features.

These include Epson's 3LCD smart projection chops "powered by triple core engine technology, delivering crystal-clear vivid images up to 3x brighter than comparable 1-chip DLP projectors for exceptional picture quality." There's the RGB-LED light source too, which – as the name suggests – employs separate red, green and blue LED blocks that merge for unified output through the lens.

Intelligent autofocus, keystone correction and obstacle avoidance make for setup ease. Google TV over Wi-Fi caters for access to streaming services like Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video. Epson has baked in a low-latency gaming mode, and these models rock Sound by Bose speaker systems.

The Lifestudio Flex Plus features RGB LED ambient lighting, 4K Pro-UHD visuals, a versatile tilt/swivel stand, and sound by Bose Epson

The Flex Plus is the model that includes touch-activated LED ambient lighting, and comes with a tilt/swivel stand for throwing content on the wall or ceiling. So, depending on which mode you're in, this flexible hybrid could help you relax or supply adrenalin junkies with action-packed thrills and spills. The "soft, colorful glow" could also add an extra soothing layer to calming projected imagery.

Viewers will be treated to 4K Pro-UHD visuals at up to 150 diagonal inches, where 3,840 x 2,160-pixel resolution is achieved via pixel-shifting. And this Lifestudio model is the brightest of the Flex/Pop bunch, putting out 1,000 color (IDMS) and white (ISO) lumens.

The Bose sound system here is made up of two full-range drivers and two passive radiators, with four EQ presets available to dial in the optimized soundtrack. The HDMI input features audio return for connection to an external surround-sound speaker setup, and there's a low-latency mode for gamers.

This model is priced at US$999.99, but there is a cheaper Flex version for $849.99 that produces 1080p visuals, puts out 700 color/white lumens and lacks the mood lighting chops.

A Lifestudio Pop projector providing 4K or 1080p entertainment in the yard, though you will need to factor in mains power Epson

Like their siblings, the Pop projectors are available in Plus and standard variants. The former's projection engine produces 4K Pro-UHD visuals at up to 150 inches, while the RGB-LED light source outputs 700 color/white lumens – so you'll doubtless appreciate dark spaces when settling down for movie nights.

The Bose-tuned audio setup rocks out as one tweeter, one full-range driver and two passive radiators, again with four EQ presets available. The Pop Plus costs $799.99, but making do with 1080p picture quality could shave more a hundred bucks off that ticket price if you opt for the standard Pop model.

All of the Lifestudio projectors, including the Grand UST model we featured earlier in the week, are available now.

Product page: Epson Lifestudio smart projectors

New Atlas may receive commission if you purchase through our links