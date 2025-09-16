Epson gets close to the wall to push up big-screen 4K entertainment

Epson has launched a new "stylish, beautifully crafted" UST projector for home cinema enthusiasts. The Lifestudio Grand EH-LS670 promises daytime bright 4K visuals at up to 120 inches, and immersive sound by Bose.

Ultra-short-throw projectors are a great fit for folks who like the idea of cinematic entertainment in their living rooms, but might not have the space for an overhead long-throw installation.

"Our customers value innovation, style and quality in their home entertainment systems," said Epson Europe's Kiran Sanghera. "The Lifestudio Grand EH-LS670 laser UST projectors meet all these needs and more, delivering exceptional 4K Pro-UHD visuals and awesome sound without the hassle of a complicated setup. It’s not just a projector; it’s an invitation to elevate our lifestyle."

The Lifestudio Grand throws 4K visuals at up to 120 inches, with room-filling sound provided by Bose Epson

As mentioned above, the Grand is built around Epson's 4K Pro-UHD technology, which employs pixel shifting to achieve 3,840 x 2,160 pixels – though the actual pixel count comes in at just over 4 million instead of more than 8 million on some DLP models. The projected display area maxes out at 120 diagonal inches with the unit seated around 15 inches away from the wall or screen.

A 3LCD laser light source puts out 3,600 white (ISO) and color (IDMS) lumens for "impressive brightness and a vivid, true-to-life picture day or night." There's 10-bit processing for more than a billion colors, AI is on board to tweak picture quality for optimum viewing, crisp highlights and detailed shadows come courtesy of 5-million:1 dynamic contrast, and there's support for processing HDR10 and HLG content.

The Grand rocks a built-in sound system made up of dual full-range drivers and a woofer with bass porting tuned by Bose for the promise of room-filling immersive audio and deep lower registers across four EQ presets. Google TV over Wi-Fi 6E provides the gateway to streaming entertainment from the likes of Netflix and Prime Video, with support for screen mirroring and voice search available too.

Google TV provides access to popular streaming services along with thousands of entertainment apps Epson

A trio of HDMI and two USB ports allow for cabling the projector to media sources or consoles, with Epson cooking in up to 240-Hz refresh and auto low latency so that "gamers can enjoy smooth, responsive gameplay that pulls them right into the action."

Audio return is available too, for sending out audio to external surround sound systems if preferred. And there's also the option to connect a wireless Karaoke microphone to the system for a good ol' singalong.

Rather than feature built-in sensors to help with positioning and setup, users of this UST machine will need to tap into a mobile app. This uses the smartphone's own camera to "automatically correct projection distortion for an optimal image fit." That said, focus is manual not automatic, and the 2.5x zoom is digital.

The Lifestudio Grand EH-LS670 projector is available now in black or white for US$2,699.99.

