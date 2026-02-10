Wall-hugging laser projector promises pixel-perfect big-screen watching

Where the sharpness and definition can fade as viewers pull back projectors for super large screenings, AWOL Vision hit CES 2026 with a new model aimed at nipping that in the bud. The Aetherion ultra-short-throw tri-laser entertainment hub promises "a 200-inch Dolby Vision, triple-laser cinema for less than the cost of a premium TV."

The "world’s sharpest 4K triple laser ultra short throw (UST) projector" launches today on Kickstarter as two similar-but-different models. First up, the Aetherion Max.

At its heart is what AWOL terms a "RGB Pure" triple-laser light source, which is capable of putting out 3,300 ISO lumens. This could mean decent lights-on viewing, though darkness will still be your best friend here for the sharpest imagery. It also enables 110% coverage of the Rec.2020 color gamut so you should be in for a color-dense treat. Meanwhile the DLP projection engine shapes up with a 0.47-inch DMD and TI's new C8445 controller.

AWOL is promising true 4K visuals at up to 200 inches AWOL Vision

That optical and mechanical foundation is combined with digital elements to form AWOL's proprietary PixelLock technology. Its job is to deliver crisp, color-rich, edge-to-edge 4K UHD visuals right up to 200 diagonal inches at a throw ratio of 0.2:1. And it achieves this by compensating for "lens element tolerances, temperature-induced expansion, micro-warping of UST angles, reflective path inconsistencies, and DLP sequencing artifacts."

The Max boasts native contrast of 6,000:1, which is bumped to 60,000:1 enhanced-black-level dynamic contrast with yet more digital magic. A seven-level IRIS system further enhances shadow detail, there's dynamic tone mapping for optimized brightness and contrast in real time, and bothersome rainbow flashes during playback should be all-but nixed too.

The Aetherion tri-laser UST projector at AWOL's booth in the Las Vegas Convention Center during CES AWOL Vision

If early reviews are confirmed by more indepth prothusiast testing, all of this should add up to stunning 4K streaming entertainment provided you've got the space to justify its big-screen performance chops. That's backed up by support for Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced, HDR10+ and HLG content, as well as playback at 24 and 48 frames per second and Filmmakers mode for more authentic movie watching.

AWOL hasn't forgotten those who now use projectors to game large, treating players to Dolby Vision Gaming, variable refresh, auto low latency and an input lag claimed to be just 1 millisecond for super responsive gameplay.

Your entertainment menu is served up through Google TV, with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 joined by Gigabit Ethernet as your connectivity options. Airplay 2, Chromecast and Miracast are waiting in the background for screen sharing, and voice search is available too. The unit is also home to an integrated speaker system, comprising two 25-W full-range drivers plus a pair of 20-W tweeters.

Rounding out the main specs are three HDMI 2.1 ports plus USB, and the multi-element lens has been fashioned so that light doesn't leak along the output path.

The Aetherion UST projectors launched at CES 2026, but have only just been made available as part of a Kickstarter AWOL Vision

The Kickstarter campaign is also offering a slightly less capable model that's ticks all of the above boxes except for brightness, which comes in at 2,600 ISO lumens for the Pro variant.

Early Aetherion adopters can make big savings on their future big-screen entertainment. The Max model is expected to retail for US$4,499, but quick-click Kickstarter backers could nab one for $2,199. If that's a bit rich for your blood, the Pro variant is pitched at $1,999 – a considerable saving on the $3,499 retail ticket price.

Bundles including huge screens and wireless surround sound are also available at discounts. Crowdfunding campaign always have an element of risk, but AWOL Vision is a young but well-established company will a good track record on efficient delivery. If all goes well with this funding campaign, shipping is expected to start shortly after the Kickstarter closes in April.

Source: AWOL Vision

New Atlas may receive commission when you purchase through our links