HiSense's next laser projector boasts 6,000 lumens on a 300-inch screen

HiSense has already put out a bunch of impressive projectors to suit different needs this year – and with the upcoming XR10, it appears to have pulled out all the stops to tempt laser home cinema enthusiasts.

This model uses a pure RGB triple laser light source, an advanced LPU 3.0 Digital Laser Engine chipset, and 16 all-glass lenses to deliver an ultra-bright picture reaching 6,000 ANSI lumens. You can also expect 6000:1 contrast, and greater coverage of the BT.2020 color gamut across screen sizes measuring 65 inches all the way up to 300 inches.

The company says it's packed all this, along with an automatic lens aperture and exposure adjustment system, and a liquid cooling system into a compact frame. That should make it easier to set up in a wide range of spaces around the home. There's also an AI-assisted system to line up the picture with your wall or Ambient Light Rejection screen, which gives you more flexibility around where you might place it.

HiSense will bring this to the CES 2026 trade show next January, where we'll get a closer look at its features and specs. We don't yet know what it'll cost, but given that it beats the brand's own L9Q on brightness (6,000 lumens compared to the L9Q's 5,000 lumens), contrast and maximum screen size, expect to shell out a pretty penny. For reference, the L9Q, which debuted this August, costs US$6,000.

Source: HiSense