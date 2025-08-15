Hisense Laser TV delivers operatic sound and stunning visuals from inches away

Hisense has officially launched the L9Q 4K Triple Laser UST projector that previewed at CES 2025. The high-class wall hugger puts out 5,000 lumens and high contrast, runs Google TV and rocks pro-tuned sound. US pricing and full specs have now been confirmed.

The highly anticipated ultra-short-throw (UST) projector from the world's number one Laser TV manufacturer is built around a TriChroma laser platform. This means that the light source features red, green and blue lasers that merge for 5,000 ANSI lumens brightness and 110% coverage of the BT.2020 color space.

Hisense says that should be enough for "clear, vivid images even in well-lit rooms," with "deeper blacks and brighter whites" promising dynamic viewing thanks to 5,000:1 native contrast. Pantone color validations also means that the skin tones of onscreen characters should be more natural and lifelike.

With 5,000 lumens and 5,000:1 contrast, daytime viewing is back on the menu - particularly when the L9Q is paired with an optional ALR screen Hisense

There's support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and IMAX-Enhanced content, while "advanced algorithms" can upscale lower-def visuals to something approaching 4K quality, as well as enhance picture quality, boost the HDR and employ noise reduction.

The projection engine features a 0.47-inch DMD chip for 4K (3,840 x 2,160) visuals at up to 200 diagonal inches. Thanks to a throw ratio of 0.18:1, the rear of the unit needs a gap of just 21 inches to throw such monstrous imagery up on a wall or screen. Closing the distance to just over 2 inches will still yield a viewing rectangle measuring 80 inches from bottom left to top right.

Google TV over Wi-Fi 6E serves as your gateway to streaming entertainment, with Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Video and YouTube among the options available. Voice search and control is available too, as is screen mirroring, and the setup is reported compatible with a Control4 smart home system for unified control and operation.

"For audio, the L9Q features an exclusive Opéra de Paris | Devialet edition. Its 6.2.2 channel speaker system with Dolby Atmos creates rich, multidimensional sound that fills the room - perfect for movies and music" Hisense

Gamers can look forward to snappy response thanks to an input lag over HDMI 2.1 of 12 milliseconds at 2K/120 Hz, though lowering the resolution could yield a refresh rate of up to 240 Hz. Key optimization adjustments are available through the Game Bar overlay.

And last, but by no means least, French high-end audio brand Devialet has been tapped for ensuring the soundtrack delivered by the 6.2.2-channel speaker system is up to cinematic snuff, with tuning undertaken by the experts at the Opéra de Paris.

Hisense has confirmed availability for the US, where this capable and stylish beast is currently up for pre-order at the luxury price – at least in terms of lifestyle projectors – of US$5,999.99, though a shipping window has yet to appear. Adding in an optional Ambient-Light-Rejection screen (available in five sizes running from 100 to 150 inches) should improve the viewing experience even further.

Product page: Hisense L9Q