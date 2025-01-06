Hisense Laser TV offers bigger, brighter TriChroma home cinema visuals

Hisense's premium home cinema ultra-short-throw projector line has evolved. The upcoming L9Q model announced at CES 2025 features the company's triple-laser engine for 4K Google TV with high brightness, color accuracy and contrast plus included ALR screens at up to 150 inches.

Full specs and pricing/availability information are yet to be shared, and we only have the one product image, but Hisense is promising "unmatched versatility, enhanced performance, and a luxury design to once again transform the home theater experience."

At the heart of the UST projector is a TriChroma light engine that's reported to enable up to 5,000 lumens of brightness, 5,000:1 native contrast and coverage of 110% of the BT.2020 color gamut. According to Hisense, that means "unparalleled color accuracy and vibrancy," clarity and depth to details and the delivery of onscreen visuals even in brightly lit rooms.

On the subject of screens, the L9Q is being made available with a choice of five different-sized ambient-light-rejecting screens running from 100 diagonal inches right up to 150. "These screens enhance brightness and clarity in any lighting condition, ensuring a theater-like experience in any room," said the company.

The projector now features automatic screen alignment together with manual keystone correction, making setup relatively simple while also allowing for seamless switching between screen sizes.

Entertainment can be served up via Google TV over Wi-Fi 6E for access to favorite streaming apps – including Netflix – as well as hundreds of free live TV channels and thousands of apps. Google Assistant is on hand for voice searches, but the unit is also compatible with Amazon's Alexa and Apple HomeKit. If you'd rather cable to media sources, HDMI 2.1 ports (one with eARC) are included.

Movie soundtracks are brought to life by the built-in 6.2.2 sound system with a tilted sound bin that's said to be inspired by Roman amphitheaters, which supports Dolby Atmos and DTA Virtual X immersive audio.

All of this premium entertainment goodness is wrapped up in black walnut and brushed metal, with ambient lighting – "making it an elegant centerpiece for any modern living space." More details will be revealed closer to product launch time.

"The L9Q represents the next leap in Laser TV technology, combining best-in-class performance with unmatched versatility and design," said Hisense in a press statement. "By delivering stunning visuals, immersive sound, and a robust set of features, Hisense continues to lead the Laser TV category, setting a new benchmark for what's possible in home entertainment. Whether for a dedicated home theater or a bright family room, the L9Q ensures every moment is a cinematic masterpiece."

The 2025 L9Q makes its debut at CES 2025 in Las Vegas this week, where it's paired with an "ultra-bright 2.9 gain screen" for a combined 1,500 nits of full-screen brightness, something Hisense notes represents a first for the laser industry.

Source: Hisense