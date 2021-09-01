TriChroma Laser TV brings 4K visuals and Dolby audio to the home theater

Hisense USA has announced a new addition to its premium home entertainment lineup, the L9G TriChroma Laser TV – a 4K ultra-short-throw projector with built-in Dolby Atmos audio and supplied with ambient-light-rejecting screens.

Being an ultra-short-throw projector means that home theater buffs don't need to hang the unit from the ceiling at the back of the room to ensure that shadows don't spoil movie night as folks get up for snacks or toilet breaks, it can be positioned up close to the wall and still throw a large image on the screen.

The L9G 4K DLP Laser TV makes use of the company's TriChroma laser technology – which employs separate lasers for the red, green and blue light sources to achieve 107 percent of the BT.2020 color space. That light source is reckoned to have a lifespan of more than 25,000 hours, too.

The projector puts out 3,000 lumens (with a proximity sensor disabling the light source when anyone gets too close), and boasts 1,000,000:1 dynamic contrast and HDR10/HLG support for deep blacks and sharp highlights when used with the supplied Ambient Light Rejecting screen. There are a few options to be had here as well, including a Cinema screen for the home theater, and a Daylight screen for viewing in brighter surroundings.

The L9G comes supplied with a light-rejecting screen for either 100- or 120-inch 4K visuals Hisense

The unit comes with MEMC motion smoothing that's reported smoother than LED or OELD TVs, there's a Game mode to help keep lag down for responsive gameplay, and a Filmmaker mode is included that adjusts the settings "to ensure you're seeing content exactly the way the moviemakers intended."

Bluetooth and 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi are cooked in, included Android TV puts more than 5,000 apps and games at the user's disposal – though Netflix is conspicuously absent from the list of suggestions – and users can call on Google Assistant for voice commands using the remote. The system also works with Amazon's Alexa digital assistant, and can be integrated into a smart home setup. And content from a smartphone or tablet can be thrown up and made big courtesy of built-in Chromecast.

The unit incorporates a 40-W Dolby Atmos speaker system for the promise of immersive audio, and the system is also reported WiSA ready, so it can be connected to a compatible wireless multi-channel surround sound system. High bitrate audio can be had via the HDMI 2.1 port with eARC, there's a standard HDMI 2.1 port too, along with a HDMI 2.0, two USB, one digital and one analog audio out, and Ethernet LAN connections.

"The trend in bigger TV screens at home continues to grow, and Laser TV is a compelling solution, with its super-bright 4K laser projection, massive screen, and smart TV features," said Ken Welty, director of Laser TV at Hisense USA. "Hisense introduced its first ultra short throw Laser TV in 2014 and has always understood its potential. So with each model release we’re raising the bar and growing the category – improving picture quality, delivering better features, and making big screen laser projection accessible to everyone."

The L9G Laser TV comes in two flavors, each coming with an ALR screen. The 100-inch version retails at US$5,499.99 and is available now, while the 120-inch flavor goes on sale in the coming weeks for $5,999.99.

Product page: L9G