Tri-laser projector throws big, bright, cinematic visuals from inches away

If you're looking for a big-screen TV alternative that doesn't dominate the room when not in use, ultra-short-throw projectors are a good shout. The PT1 from Hisense brings Dolby Vision and IMAX to 4K viewing at up to 150 inches.

Its full product name of PT1 4K TriChroma Laser Cinema projector gives lots of clues about what this model has to offer. First up is a triple-laser light source for "ultra-realistic colors and unmatched immersion."

Powered by the company's LPU digital laser engine, this ultra-short-throw (UST) model covers 110% of the BT.2020 color gamut while also offering Delta E color accuracy of 0.9 (the lower the better) and puts out 2,500 ANSI lumens. Hisense has also cooked in AI algorithms to "enhance brightness, fine-tune contrast, and eliminate noise" as well as tweak color and upscale standard definition to HDR.

Red, green and blue each get their own laser for "ultra-realistic colors and unmatched immersion, featuring an exceptionally wide color gamut and superior color accuracy" Hisense

The DLP projector employs pixel-shifting to produce 4K imagery, throwing 80-inch visuals onto a vertical display surface while sitting less than 4 inches away. But pulling the unit back farther could yield a viewing rectangle that stretches 150 inches diagonally.

If you have a screen, the image can auto snap to fill the space between its bezels to save precious setup time. In addition to support for HDR10+, Dolby Vision and IMAX Enhanced, there's also a Filmmaker Mode that adjusts parameters for "an authentic cinematic experience exactly as the director envisioned."

The DLP projector features a 0.47-inch DMD chip and pixel-shifts for 4K UHD visuals between 80 and 150 inches Hisense

Dolby also rocks the 30-W dual-speaker sound system in the shape of Dolby Atmos immersion. An auto low-latency mode and motion compensation promises "ultra-smooth gameplay" courtesy of twin HDMI 2.1 ports. And the VIDAA OS platform runs the streaming show, with the likes of Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ on the menu over Wi-Fi 6E. The system can also sync with smart home platforms like Control4 for a seamless connected experience.

The PT1 UST projector is currently up for sale in Europe (€2,499), the UK (£2,399) and Australia (AUD 3,499), but we've no word on availability elsewhere.

Source: Hisense