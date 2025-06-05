Hisense shrinks core triple-laser engine for portable 4K mini projector

Hisense has launched its "smallest, lightest and most portable laser projector to date." The M2 Pro smart mini projector boasts RGB lasers, expands 4K viewing up to 200 inches and pounds out the soundtrack though Dolby speakers.

"The successful miniaturization of this core laser engine is the key to the M2 Pro's unprecedented compact size and light weight, making true 4K laser projection genuinely portable for the first time in Hisense's history," said the company.

That light source shapes up as a triple-laser flavor where each of the primary colors – red, green and blue – gets its own laser, with the beams merged into one before leaving the optics. The projector is reported capable of putting out 1,200 ANSI lumens, which will likely mean heading into the shadows for the best performance.

The Hisense M2 Pro smart mini projector rocks triple-laser power, boasts easy setup indoors or out, and can manage 150-inch 4K visuals at a 1-1.3:1 throw ratio Hisense

The DLP projection engine with 0.47-inch DMD chip caters for 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) visuals at up to 200 diagonal inches – though you'll need to pull the unit back at least 14.5 ft (4.4 m) – at a 1 - 1.3:1 throw ratio with optical zoom.

Hisense has gathered together a bunch of algorithms to enhance the viewing experience, including a 4K upscaler, a HDR upscaler and AI noise reduction. Setup ease is on the menu too, thanks to autofocus and auto keystone correction, as well as resize for obstacle avoidance. The projector can also adapt its output for optimum viewing on different wall colors so you don't have to worry about seeking out a gloriously white surface.

The Dolby Vision entertainment hub is reported to have a Delta E color accuracy of 0.9 and covers 110% of the BT.2020 color space. Native contrast adds up to 1,000:1 native contrast, plus AI-enhanced dynamic contrast will get busy massaging the darks and lights to draw you in even more. The system also supports HDR10+ and HLG content.

Various setup options for the Hisense M2 Pro mini projector Hisense

The M2 Pro features dual-band Wi-Fi and Ethernet LAN, and runs the VIDAA Smart operating platform for access to popular streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus. Wireless screen mirroring is also supported. For those who prefer cabled input, there are HDMI and USB ports around back. And the projector ships with a Bluetooth remote with voice search capabilities.

Within the housing is a 20-watt sound system with dedicated tweeters and woofers, and support for Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X for a more immersive soundscape. Big-screen gamers can look forward to a 240-Hz refresh rate (when the resolution is bumped down to Full HD), an auto latency mode that can get input lag down to 12 milliseconds, and motion compensation technology.

The main unit sits on its own gimbal stand that allows for numerous tilt angles. And though unconfirmed dimensions of 418 x 296 x 282 mm (16.4 x 11.6 x 11.1 in) tie in with the mini projector's portable chops, users will need to consider the location of wall outlets when positioning as the M2 Pro doesn't sport its own battery. This latest Hisense model is up for pre-order now at US$1,299, with general availability pegged in for later in the year.

Source: Hisense