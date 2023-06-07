LG squeezes 27-inch smart display and sound system in a rugged briefcase

Folks wanting to watch a movie at camp, listen to music at a picnic or play board games at the beach will likely have to haul a bunch of different gadgets. LG proposes an all-in-one solution with a 27-inch smart display in a briefcase called the StanbyME Go that's designed to provide mobile entertainment indoors or out.

The Go looks to be a follow up to LG's US$999 smart screen on a stand announced in late 2021, and is a mobile entertainment hub running LG's webOS platform.

It's designed to serve as a portable streaming TV or vertical video player, a music player with animated turntable graphics during playback, a tabletop games platform, a display for presentations or team meetings at the office, and more. All wrapped up in a durable briefcase enclosure that's been tested to MIL-STD810H standards.

The 26.7-inch Dolby Vision Full HD LED display with a 60-Hz refresh rate is mounted to an adjustable stand secured to the briefcase, so it can't be removed but can be rotated between landscape, portrait and table modes.

The LG StanbyME Go is an all-in-one mobile entertainment hub LG

It automatically powers on when the briefcase lid is opened, and turns off when it's closed, LG has included a 20-watt, four-channel Dolby Atmos sound system in the inner lid for all-in-one convenience, and voice recognition smarts are available via the included remote. And the Go's built-in battery could be good for up to 3 hours of usage before needing to be plugged in.

The display can lay flat in the case for tabletop gaming on the go LG

Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 are included and Miracast screen mirroring is possible plus AirPlay for iOS users, it's reported compatible with LG's ThinQ smart home devices via a mobile app, and there are HDMI with audio return and USB inputs for cabled connectivity to content sources.

The StanbyME Go measures 670 x 433 x 119 mm (26.3 x 17 x 4.6 in) when closed, and tips the scales at 12.7 kg (~28 lb). It goes on sale in Korea from today for KRW 1,170,000 (that's about US$890, though LG has not revealed international availability at this time). The video below shows some of the expected use cases.

Free to go anywhere🗺️ | Life's Good | LG 스탠바이미 Go

Product page: StanbyME Go (27LX5QKNA)