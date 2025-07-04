Boxy 4K GTV laser projector promises 'vibrant daytime viewing'

Dangbei launched a smart 4K projector called the Mars Pro 2 last year, staking a claim for the world's first GTV laser projector with official Netflix. That model was later renamed the DBox02, and it's now been joined by a cheaper sibling rocking a Pro moniker.

The DBox02 Pro appears quite similar to its pricier relative, though perhaps sporting a few more curves and a built-in gimbal stand. The main performance difference is the light source, with the newer model featuring something called LaserVibe.

Dangbei hasn't actually published any information on its latest light source tech yet, but it looks to feature a single laser and colorwheel combo that passes light through filters and lenses on the way out to the vertical display surface.

The DBox02 Pro is described as "a cutting-edge 4K laser projector that blends cinematic performance with intelligent adaptability" Dangbei

Whatever's going on, this puts out 2,000 ISO lumens – where the older model's ALDP laser technology manages 2,450 ISO lumens – and covers 108% of the Rec.709 color space, with support for HDR10+ and HLG content. The company reckons that viewers should be able to enjoy "exceptional detail and color fidelity in any lighting condition" and the projector will automatically adjust brightness output to counter ambient light intensity.

Both DBox DLP projectors mentioned here are based on a similar 0.47-inch DMD chip for 4K UHD visuals (3,840 x 2,160) at a throw ratio of 1.27:1, though the Pro supports a larger maximum image size of 300 diagonal inches. You'd need to pull the unit back 27.5 ft (8.4 m) for that kind of gargantuan imagery, but Dangbei suggests that the "best overall viewing experience" will be had when the 16:9 rectangle runs to 100 inches.

The Pro promises easy positioning thanks to AI-powered setup smarts, including autofocus, auto keystone correction, fit-to-screen, and resize to avoid obstacles. The integrated gimbal stand swivels 360 degrees on the horizontal and 120 degrees vertical for placement flexibility.

The room-filling 24-watt sound system is about the same on both models, though the Pro gains some sonic ground by supporting Dolby Audio, Dolby Digital and Digital Plus, DTS:HD and DTS Virtual:X.

A gimbal-packing 4K entertainment hub with Google TV at its heart Dangbei

Wi-Fi 6 connectivity is baked in, and this one runs Google TV with licensed Netflix – plus there are Bluetooth remote shortcuts for Prime Video and YouTube as well as voice search and screen mirroring. Those who prefer to cable can do so over two HDMI 2.1 ports, one of which supports eARC for fielding audio out to home theater audio setups.

Either HDMI port caters for 120-Hz gaming at full resolution (240 Hz at 1080p), which should make for satisfyingly responsive gameplay – with MEMC technology keeping blur at bay. There are USB 2.0 and 3.0 ports too, along with Ethernet LAN and analog/digital audio outs.

The DBox02 Pro has a list price of US$1,599, and is available now.

Product page: Dangbei DBox02 Pro