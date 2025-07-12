US launch for 11-inch tablet with eye-friendly NXTPAPER display

If you want to be kinder to your eyes while gawping at a digital screen all day, you could opt for E Ink. But that's not as color-rich as LCD, which is why TCL developed NXTPAPER. The 11 Plus tablet employs the latest AI-enhanced version.

First introduced in 2020, NXTPAPER is a hardware and software combination designed to manage blue light output from devices "while maintaining excellent visual quality." It does this by optimizing blue peak light output so it sits within the safe band of 457 to 462.5 nm.

But the technology also employs a nano-etched surface layer to nip glare in the bud, a mid-layer that "utilizes diffuse reflection to soften light emissions" and a bottom layer "specifically designed to lower blue light emissions at the hardware level." Meanwhile display properties are tweaked for a "comfortable reading experience without undue eye strain."

TCL's first AI-powered tablet will help a user draft emails, send calendar invites, transcribe and summarize; offers edits and improvements to a user's text input; and can translate voice and text TCL

By version 3.0, the paper-like reading experience was enhanced even further with the addition of a RGB sensor that registered the color temperature of ambient light, and used those values to adjust the TCL device's color scheme for optimum eye comfort. DC dimming, 120-Hz refresh and an auto night light mode were also added in.

Earlier this year, TCL unleashed NXTPAPER 4.0 – featuring "sophisticated nano-matrix lithography technology" for improved clarity and sharpness, Delta color accuracy of less than one (the lower the better), and two new modes. The Smart Eye Comfort Mode automatically adjusts screen brightness, contrast, color temp, saturation and so on with the help of AI, while the Personalized mode puts the user in charge.

The TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus measures 260.48 x 176.82 x 6.5 mm and tips the scales at 490 g TCL

At the same time, TCL launched the new version in the 11 Plus tablet, which has now available in the US through Walmart for US$249. The 11.5-inch, 2,200 x 1,440-pixel slate can be used just like a conventional tablet, or – with the push of a button – switch to NXTPAPER e-paper modes for less fatiguing long-hall use.

Refresh rates of up to 120 Hz are available, brightness runs to 450 nits in normal usage but gets a boost to 550 nits under sunlight. The tablet runs Android 15, features MTK Helio G100 processing power and ARM Mali-G57 MC2 graphics supported by 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

USB-C, Bluetooth 5.3 and 802.11ac Wi-Fi are your connectivity options. There's an autofocus rear camera and a selfiecam too – both with 8-megapixel sensors – as well as dual microphones and quad speakers with DTS enhancement. The 8,000-mAh is reckoned good for all-day use, and supports 33-W fast charging. An optional pen stylus can be had for precise input, and there's an optional kickstand flip case too.

Product page: TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus