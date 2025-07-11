The world's first 'internal' music player sounds like a ton of fun (NSFW)

What if your music could move you in ways it never has before? That's what the folks at Groove Thing hope to accomplish with 'the world's first internal music player,' which combines a Bluetooth speaker with a wired vibrator that promises to "transmit music sound waves as rich, nuanced physical sensations."

You'll forgive me for going heavy on quotes from the presser with this one. The company says it goes beyond simply triggering its vibrator to buzz along to the beat of your tunes.

Instead, Groove Thing is said to actually 'play' music through a vibrator as physical sensation in a nuanced way, so you can feel the difference between high vs low notes, as well as different instruments and key changes. "For example, a low bass line produces a deep thrumming pulse, while a sharp guitar riff creates a fast fluttery buzz," reads the product's Kickstarter campaign page.

The following video is not suitable for work and contains strong language.

Groove Thing | The World's First Internal Music Player

That sounds like it'll deliver a more immersive listening experience that connects you to your playlist of choice, along with all the good times you'd expect with a vibrator or butt plug. Groove Thing insists this is wholly different from sound-responsive vibrators that are already on the market and go for about US$120, thanks to custom signal processing powering the device.

Too bad you can't simply walk into a store and try it for yourself. Groove Thing can be enjoyed with the included powered loudspeaker, or with headphones if you need privacy. The wired resonator puck comes with three vibrator shapes, suitable for vaginal, anal, and external stimulation.

These three vibrator attachments for the wired resonator puck are included in the Single Kit Groove Thing

As you'd expect, you can of course adjust the audio volume on the speaker unit – but you can also control the intensity of the resonator up or down with the turn of a dial. You can even get a couples' kit to enjoy your tunes with a partner simultaneously, vibrator and all.

While I can't attest to how well this particular product works because I haven't yet tried it, I'm all for new tech that can change how you experience music. This promises to go way beyond the diminishing returns you get with audiophile-grade speakers and headphones.

Groove Thing says its proprietary signal processing enables its vibrator to 'play' the music inside you, unlike other sound-responsive products that simply buzz to the beat Groove Thing

Groove Thing is expected to retail at $400, but a Single Kit – which includes a speaker, resonator puck, and three vibrator attachments – is currently listed on Kickstarter at $299. You can also get an adaptor to use with any other sex toy with a Vac-u-lock hole on the bottom.

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, and Groove Thing notes this product was invented by a new small team and not an established firm, so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. However, if all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship worldwide in January 2026, and delivery costs will be calculated later in the year.

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.