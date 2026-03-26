Coin-sized accessory turns your favorite watch into a smartwatch

For all the functionality they add to your wrist, smartwatches really don't hold a candle to the style and elegance of an analog wristwatch. A Chicago-based startup is taking a crack at bringing you the best of both worlds, with a discreet little device that blends into the background.

The Heir is a coin-sized sensor that fits on the caseback of most watches via a micro suction disc to count your steps and deliver notifications from your phone via vibrations.

It comes from from Ganance, which says it's working on intentional technology that respects your attention. As such, the Heir doesn't have a screen or require a subscription to use; it simply beams the data from your physical activity to a mobile app, where you can review your progress over time.

Ganance Brand Video

The Heir doesn't have any magnets inside that might interfere with the movement of your mechanical watch. It currently only tracks steps, distance, and calories, so it's best suited to walking and running – and this data appears both in the Ganance iPhone app, as well as Apple Health.

You can also control media playback with a tap, and skip tracks with two taps. Plus, the device will vibrate to notify you when you get calls and texts. There are options to disable tap input via the app and the sensor itself, and adjust vibration strength across three levels.

The Heir can be quickly attached to most watch casebacks, and swapped between watches in seconds Ganance

The Heir measures 30 mm in diameter, which means it'll fit the majority of men's watches; its 3-mm thickness and 0.17-oz (5-g) weight should make it fairly unobtrusive when attached to the caseback of your timepiece. The company notes that moving the device from one watch to another takes just a couple of seconds and minimal effort.

Unfortunately, it only lasts 42 hours on a single charge, so you'll need to top it off practically every day using the proprietary dock if you intend to use it regularly.

The Heir is just 3 mm thick and weighs less than 0.2 oz, which means it shouldn't add too much bulk to your preferred watch Ganance

Now, let's say you don't want to wear your fancy watch to the gym, but could still use the Heir's tracking capabilities. You can get an HeirBand, which is a wearable strap with a slot for the device. That lets you count steps and receive notifications, without gunking up your watch strap with sweat.

The Heir can slot into the HeirBand for when you want to track steps without sweating into your favorite watch's leather strap Ganance

The company says an Android app is currently in the works, and that will ship around late-June along with the upcoming batch of Heir orders. At that point, the Heir will also be able to sync data to Google's Health Connect system for sharing data with Android-based fitness apps.

Ganance isn't the first to this concept. Over a decade ago, there was the Chronos, and around 2020, there was a similar device from Germany-based Trivoly. Sadly, these didn't stick the landing when they came out.

Will this third time be the charm? Ganance shipped an initial batch to early adopters last August, and from the app's reviews, it sounds like the step tracking and wireless connection aren't yet as reliable as they should be. To that end, the company's co-founder Jason Reinhart told me Ganance has been working to resolve those issues. He noted, "We continue to refine our activity tracking algorithm and are now within arm's reach of our more established competitors."

I'd also expect the device to do more at this point in the game, given how mature the fitness tracker space has become. It could trigger your phone's camera shutter remotely (like the Trivoly promised), support a wider range of activities, and track other health stats like your heart rate, stress levels, and sleep quality. Lasting a weekend without needing to recharge would be nice too.

Reinhart says you'll get a little more functionality with the next shipment soon: "The Heir and our mobile app will be able to split your activity by type: Active or Casual. The idea is to be able to visualize and depict and track how you're performing over time. Additionally, one feature I'm excited about is tracking the users sedentary time as well." Adaptive goals, a silent alarm, WhatsApp & Slack vibrations, Tasks reminders, and weather-based activity recommendations are also slated to arrive around June.

The Heir runs for 42 hours on a full battery, and uses a proprietary dock to recharge Ganance

It sure sounds tempting for the novice watch collector in me. I only occasionally remember to swap my favorite watches for my smartwatch when I head out for a brisk walk, because I don't particularly care for the majority of features it offers or how it looks – especially in comparison to the other timepieces I own. I'd much rather stick an Heir onto whichever watch I'm into that day, track my steps, and avoid strapping on yet another screen.

The Heir is currently available to pre-order at US$149, and the HeirBand is priced at $39. You can get both in a bundle at $169. It's expected to ship this (Northern Hemisphere) spring across the US, Canada, the UK, and select countries across Europe.

Product page: Ganance Heir