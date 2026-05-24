© 2026 New Atlas
Wearables

Sony's wearable 'air conditioner' gets an upgrade for a better fit and stronger cooling

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
May 24, 2026
Sony's wearable 'air conditioner' gets an upgrade for a better fit and stronger cooling
Sony's Reon Pocket Pro Plus is now more efficient at personal cooling and warming, and sits more securely on your neck compared to the last model
Sony's Reon Pocket Pro Plus is now more efficient at personal cooling and warming, and sits more securely on your neck compared to the last model
View 4 Images
Sony's Reon Pocket Pro Plus is now more efficient at personal cooling and warming, and sits more securely on your neck compared to the last model
1/4
Sony's Reon Pocket Pro Plus is now more efficient at personal cooling and warming, and sits more securely on your neck compared to the last model
The device allows for heating and cooling your body on demand, whether you're stuck in a stuffy train or a chilly office
2/4
The device allows for heating and cooling your body on demand, whether you're stuck in a stuffy train or a chilly office
The new Reon is designed to be more comfortable to wear, with an updated air vent that can rise above high collars and enable better performance
3/4
The new Reon is designed to be more comfortable to wear, with an updated air vent that can rise above high collars and enable better performance
The Reon Pocket Pro Plus can run for hours on a single charge, and its companion tag serves as an ambient temperature and humidity sensor
4/4
The Reon Pocket Pro Plus can run for hours on a single charge, and its companion tag serves as an ambient temperature and humidity sensor
View gallery - 4 images

Don't sweat it if you didn't know there's such a thing as a wearable air conditioner. It's not a miniature version of the real thing in your home, and only a couple of brands make this sort of thing, so they haven't yet gone properly mainstream.

One of those brands, though, is Sony. It launched the first of these Reon Pocket devices back in 2019, and it's now launched an updated version that's better in practically every way – except the name.

The Reon Pocket Pro Plus applies the Peltier effect, in which cooling caused by an electric current flowing across the junction of two different conductors can cause heating or cooling. It's worn around your neck and sits between your shoulders; when placed against your skin where it can impact your circulatory system, this device can lower or raise your skin temperature by several degrees. It won't affect your core temperature.

REON POCKET PRO Plus Wearable Thermo Device with Advanced Cooling and Heating Technology

The idea is it'll make things a bit more comfortable if you often face a crowded commute, an overly chilly AC in the office, or sultry weather while working outdoors. If you're prone to hot flashes, this might be worth a try too.

The device allows for heating and cooling your body on demand, whether you're stuck in a stuffy train or a chilly office
The device allows for heating and cooling your body on demand, whether you're stuck in a stuffy train or a chilly office

The first model was said to cool you down by as much as 23 °F (13 °C), or raise the temperature by 14 °F (8 °C). This new one's said to be far more effective, beating the last model from 2025 with an additional 3.6 °F (2 °C) cooling capability. It also features a revamped neckband that allows for a more secure fit for a stronger cooling effect, and the airflow exhaust that faces upwards is now easy to adjust behind high collars for optimal performance.

The Reon Pocket Pro Plus can run for hours on a single charge, and its companion tag serves as an ambient temperature and humidity sensor
The Reon Pocket Pro Plus can run for hours on a single charge, and its companion tag serves as an ambient temperature and humidity sensor

The Pro Plus manages 5.5 hours of cooling on its highest setting from a full two-hour charge; turning it down all the way allows it to run for a maximum of 34 hours. It also comes with an ambient temperature and humidity sensing tag that can go on your bag and inform the Pro Plus' automatic adjustments. You can control the device using buttons on it, or via a companion mobile app.

The new Reon is designed to be more comfortable to wear, with an updated air vent that can rise above high collars and enable better performance
The new Reon is designed to be more comfortable to wear, with an updated air vent that can rise above high collars and enable better performance

While it certainly sounds cool, I'd recommend trying this out for yourself before placing an order for one, as your perception of the effect may differ from the numbers you're reading. Back in 2018, I had a chance to try out the first Embr Wave wrist-worn personal climate control device developed by a team including MIT graduates, and it was underwhelming to say the least. Your mileage may vary, and it's possible Sony has made more headway in delivering on the promise of this type of gadget.

Cool or warm, naturally

The Reon Pocket Pro Plus is on sale in some Asian markets including Singapore, where it's listed at S$349 (US$273). It's set to go on sale in the UK and Europe through Sony's online store and via other retailers – but it likely won't arrive stateside, so you'll need to get your hands on it some other way.

There's also a more recent version of the Embr Wave, which now features a smartwatch-like design and can be purchased outright or as a $20 monthly rental in the US. That might be more accessible for some, if you want to see what all the personal-cooling fuss is about.

Check out Sony's Reon Pocket Pro Plus on the company's Singapore site.

Source: Sony

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

WearablesSonyAir ConditionersGadgets
No comments
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

The Ganance Heir attaches to the caseback of most watches and adds step tracking without an extra screen
Wearables
Coin-sized accessory turns your favorite watch into a smartwatch
For all the functionality they bring to your wrist, smartwatches really don't hold a candle to the style of an analog wristwatch. Ganance is taking a crack at bringing you the best of both worlds, with a discreet little wearable.
The Citizen Photon
Wearables
Citizen Photon celebrates half a century of solar watch power
Citizen is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its first analog light-powered watch with the release of its Eco-Drive Photon watch in a limited edition, with two variants of 5,000 units each that pay homage to the peculiar physics of light.
The Fort wearable negates the need to manually log your workouts
Wearables
This fitness tracker logs your lifts so you don't have to
Tracking every rep is no fun, So Fort's new screenless wearable does it for you. It automatically logs sets, reps, rest, tempo, and more while you focus on getting your gym on.
Sabi's beanie is lined with tiny EEG-reading biosensors for brain imaging – and can turn your thoughts into typed text
Wearables
This mind-reading beanie could make keyboards obsolete
Dictation tech has gotten way better over the last few years, thanks to sophisticated AI models. But an upcoming device can remove even more friction from the process of getting words onto your screen, by simply reading your thoughts.
The Fitbit Air is light as a feather, promises a week of battery life on a full charge, and is competitively priced
Wearables
Google enters the screenless health tracker race with new Fitbit Air
Google's just launched the Fitbit Air, a screenless wearable that tracks your fitness activities, sleep, and other health stats. It's like the Whoop Band, but it comes in at a compelling price point, and covers the basics without a subscription.
The neckband is made of soft silicone and combines a miniature camera and motion sensors with an AI model trained on the wearer's own voice
Wearables
AI neckband lets you talk without saying a word
A wearable collar from researchers in South Korea can hear the words you never say out loud and play them back in your own voice. Built for laryngectomy patients and noisy industrial environments, it works where microphones can't.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!