Sony's wearable 'air conditioner' gets an upgrade for a better fit and stronger cooling

Don't sweat it if you didn't know there's such a thing as a wearable air conditioner. It's not a miniature version of the real thing in your home, and only a couple of brands make this sort of thing, so they haven't yet gone properly mainstream.

One of those brands, though, is Sony. It launched the first of these Reon Pocket devices back in 2019, and it's now launched an updated version that's better in practically every way – except the name.

The Reon Pocket Pro Plus applies the Peltier effect, in which cooling caused by an electric current flowing across the junction of two different conductors can cause heating or cooling. It's worn around your neck and sits between your shoulders; when placed against your skin where it can impact your circulatory system, this device can lower or raise your skin temperature by several degrees. It won't affect your core temperature.

REON POCKET PRO Plus Wearable Thermo Device with Advanced Cooling and Heating Technology

The idea is it'll make things a bit more comfortable if you often face a crowded commute, an overly chilly AC in the office, or sultry weather while working outdoors. If you're prone to hot flashes, this might be worth a try too.

The device allows for heating and cooling your body on demand, whether you're stuck in a stuffy train or a chilly office Sony

The first model was said to cool you down by as much as 23 °F (13 °C), or raise the temperature by 14 °F (8 °C). This new one's said to be far more effective, beating the last model from 2025 with an additional 3.6 °F (2 °C) cooling capability. It also features a revamped neckband that allows for a more secure fit for a stronger cooling effect, and the airflow exhaust that faces upwards is now easy to adjust behind high collars for optimal performance.

The Reon Pocket Pro Plus can run for hours on a single charge, and its companion tag serves as an ambient temperature and humidity sensor Sony

The Pro Plus manages 5.5 hours of cooling on its highest setting from a full two-hour charge; turning it down all the way allows it to run for a maximum of 34 hours. It also comes with an ambient temperature and humidity sensing tag that can go on your bag and inform the Pro Plus' automatic adjustments. You can control the device using buttons on it, or via a companion mobile app.

The new Reon is designed to be more comfortable to wear, with an updated air vent that can rise above high collars and enable better performance Sony

While it certainly sounds cool, I'd recommend trying this out for yourself before placing an order for one, as your perception of the effect may differ from the numbers you're reading. Back in 2018, I had a chance to try out the first Embr Wave wrist-worn personal climate control device developed by a team including MIT graduates, and it was underwhelming to say the least. Your mileage may vary, and it's possible Sony has made more headway in delivering on the promise of this type of gadget.

Cool or warm, naturally

The Reon Pocket Pro Plus is on sale in some Asian markets including Singapore, where it's listed at S$349 (US$273). It's set to go on sale in the UK and Europe through Sony's online store and via other retailers – but it likely won't arrive stateside, so you'll need to get your hands on it some other way.

There's also a more recent version of the Embr Wave, which now features a smartwatch-like design and can be purchased outright or as a $20 monthly rental in the US. That might be more accessible for some, if you want to see what all the personal-cooling fuss is about.

Check out Sony's Reon Pocket Pro Plus on the company's Singapore site.

Source: Sony