Modular Android tablet promises to last a decade with swappable batteries and storage

We've seen a small number of modular phones with replaceable parts over the last few years, and Lenovo's been following Framework's lead in developing a modular laptop. What if you're in the market for something in between?

The open_slate is a modular tablet that's being designed to not only last you a long time, but also present you with options for what goes in it.

This project is the follow-up to the privacy-focused, Google-free Brax3 phone that runs on the open-source Android base OS. Launched late 2024 by internet privacy advocate Rob Braxman, the handset landed US$2.3M in crowdfunding.

Introducing open_slate: A Powerful and Private 2-in-1 Tablet

The open_slate is built around an octa-core MediaTek Genio 720 chipset and a 12-inch display in a rugged TPU-reinforced chassis. Unlike most tablets, this one's positively loaded with ports and hardware switches, and will run Android- and Linux-based operating systems out of the box.

You can get it with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage with a 2.4K 90-Hz IPS display, or level up to the Pro version with 12 GB RAM, 256 GB of space, and a 2.8K 120-Hz OLED screen. Both support stylus and 10-finger touch input.

You can probably find higher-end components in other tablets, but this is where things get interesting. For starters, the open_slate's exterior is designed so you can quickly open it up with a screwdriver. Once inside, you can swap out the battery when its capacity begins to degrade, or simply drop in a fully charged one for a busy day of use.

The modular design allows for easy replacement of the battery and storage, as well as repairs Brax Technologies

If you're the tinkering sort, you can also access an M2 slot to expand the onboard storage by up to 1 TB with an SSD. That same slot can also take a cellular modem for 5G connectivity or AI accelerator cards to run LLMs locally or build experimental AI-powered hardware.

Need to connect stuff to your tablet? You'll find two USB 2.0 Type-C ports, one USB 3.2 Type-C port, one USB-C 3.2 + DisplayPort combo, one Micro HDMI port , one USB-A 2.0 port, and a 3.5-mm audio jack. That'll sort out all but the most ambitious of tablet computing setups, complete with an external display and a host of peripherals – in addition to a stylus, mouse, and keyboard that can pair via Bluetooth. The rear gets dual 16-megapixel cameras, and there's an 8-megapixel shooter in front.

The M2 slot can take an SSD for up to 1TB of additional storage, a cellular modem, or an AI accelerator card Brax Technologies

Privacy-minded users will appreciate the numerous individual physical switches that let you disable the cameras, mic, GPS, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. Plus, Braxman says this device will support a range of Linux distributions including Ubuntu, and various flavors of Android. The latter includes BraxOS and AOSP, which won't require a Google account like Android-based products from mainstream brands.

Five physical switches let you disable the cameras, mic, GPS, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi Brax Technologies

Brax Technologies is crowdfunding the open_slate on Indiegogo, along with a range of accessories. The base 8-GB/128-GB/IPS display version will be available at US$469 (discounted from its expected retail price of $599). The 16-GB/256-GB/OLED display-equipped Pro version will cost you $629 (down from $799). You can add on a stylus, a case with a built-in keyboard, and more.

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. For what it's worth, Braxman and his team previously launched and shipped the Brax3 phone, and have detailed the open_slate's development and production timeline on its campaign page. It's also racked up more than $900,000 from over 1,100 backers for this one.

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship worldwide in September 2026; delivery costs will be calculated when you check out, with estimates for different regions detailed on the campaign page.

Source: Indiegogo