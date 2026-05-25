© 2026 New Atlas
Consumer Tech

Spin this dial to scroll through your ebooks

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
May 25, 2026
Spin this dial to scroll through your ebooks
That eye-catching little dial is what makes the DuRoBo Krono special in a sea of e-readers
That eye-catching little dial is what makes the DuRoBo Krono special in a sea of e-readers
View 6 Images
That eye-catching little dial is what makes the DuRoBo Krono special in a sea of e-readers
1/6
That eye-catching little dial is what makes the DuRoBo Krono special in a sea of e-readers
Press and hold the dial to begin instantly recording a voice note that'll then be transcribed and summarized
2/6
Press and hold the dial to begin instantly recording a voice note that'll then be transcribed and summarized
Since it runs Android, you can install all kinds of apps on the Krono – including third-party ebook and comic readers, and audio apps
3/6
Since it runs Android, you can install all kinds of apps on the Krono – including third-party ebook and comic readers, and audio apps
The 6.13-inch 300 PPI display and Smart Dial should make for a comfortable one-handed reading experience
4/6
The 6.13-inch 300 PPI display and Smart Dial should make for a comfortable one-handed reading experience
The monochromatic Krono comes in black and white colorways
5/6
The monochromatic Krono comes in black and white colorways
With 128GB of onboard storage, the Krono has plenty of room for your ebooks, audiobooks, and podcasts
6/6
With 128GB of onboard storage, the Krono has plenty of room for your ebooks, audiobooks, and podcasts
View gallery - 6 images

I've always felt like the Kindle could do with a better way to flip ebook pages. DuRoBo might have solved exactly that problem, with a little dial on the side of its compact E Ink device.

The Krono features a paper-like 6.13-inch display, and looks like a lot of other Android-based ebook readers out there. But its knurled Smart Dial acts as a scroll wheel for books, web pages, and other content – offering a much more intuitive way to read with one hand.

This is the first product from the Netherlands-based firm, and it was successfully crowdfunded on Kickstarter last year. It's billed as more than an e-reader, with full-fat Android 15 on board, as well as a bit of AI functionality sprinkled on top, and the ability to capture ideas instantly.

Introducing DuRoBo Krono: Your 6.13'' Smart ePaper Focus Hub

That last bit really got me going, and I'll get to that soon. But first, let's look at this functional little knob. It's handily located where your right index finger can easily reach it. This allows for precise scrolling through pages of text, and it works in a bunch of apps, including the Kindle app, Kobo Books, Google Play Books, and browsers; it also delivers haptic feedback. That's a much more reassuring interaction than trying to aim and tap at the edge of a Kindle's screen to flip a page while the screen delays just a bit before it refreshes.

The 6.13-inch 300 PPI display and Smart Dial should make for a comfortable one-handed reading experience
The 6.13-inch 300 PPI display and Smart Dial should make for a comfortable one-handed reading experience

Beyond scrolling, you can also refresh the E Ink screen to clear ghosting, and adjust brightness by pressing the knob like a button. Double pressing it brings up DuRobo AI, which is basically a chatbot like ChatGPT or Claude; you can type in queries about anything that's on your mind and get text responses with this.

Now, if you press and hold, the Krono will begin recording a voice note – which you can then play back, and have transcribed and summarized. I frequently record notes on my phone and smartwatch – ideas for articles and fiction, reminders for things I need to get done, and loud thinking that helps me clarify concepts I've been struggling to understand. Being able to do this while reading thought-provoking books and papers sounds like a great way to track what I've learned or been inspired by.

Press and hold the dial to begin instantly recording a voice note that'll then be transcribed and summarized
Press and hold the dial to begin instantly recording a voice note that'll then be transcribed and summarized

Although it's not a phone (it doesn't have a SIM card slot), the Krono can run just about any Android app from the Play Store. Of course, given that it's an E Ink display, I wouldn't expect a great experience playing videos on it. There's a high refresh rate mode that you can enable, but that only really improves the way system animations and screen refreshes appear.

Since it runs Android, you can install all kinds of apps on the Krono – including third-party ebook and comic readers, and audio apps
Since it runs Android, you can install all kinds of apps on the Krono – including third-party ebook and comic readers, and audio apps

On the inside, it's powered by an octa-core processor paired with 6GB RAM, and there's 128GB of storage onboard. That should be more than enough for a vast library of ebooks, podcasts, audiobooks, and recordings. DuRoBo says the 3,950-mAh battery should last you several days on a full charge.

With 128GB of onboard storage, the Krono has plenty of room for your ebooks, audiobooks, and podcasts
With 128GB of onboard storage, the Krono has plenty of room for your ebooks, audiobooks, and podcasts

At US$279, the Krono costs just a bit more than the popular Boox Palma 2, which has nearly identical specs. As someone who loves physical controls on gadgets, I'd happily fork over the extra $20 for the Smart Dial. DuRoBo has also been continually updating the device with improvements to the reading experience post-launch, so hopefully this handy little e-reader will continue to get better as you use it.

The monochromatic Krono comes in black and white colorways
The monochromatic Krono comes in black and white colorways

Find the Krono on the company's site and on Amazon US, where it's available in black and white colorways.

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

Consumer TecheBookKindleE-InkePaperReadingAndroid
No comments
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

The Ganance Heir attaches to the caseback of most watches and adds step tracking without an extra screen
Wearables
Coin-sized accessory turns your favorite watch into a smartwatch
For all the functionality they bring to your wrist, smartwatches really don't hold a candle to the style of an analog wristwatch. Ganance is taking a crack at bringing you the best of both worlds, with a discreet little wearable.
The space-saving Roll bed is presently on Kickstarter
Around The Home
Full-size bed rolls into a wooden box at the press of a button
Small living spaces demand smart solutions, such as beds that don't take up a lot of room. Roll is a full-size bed that quietly disappears in 30 seconds, and it's now available on Kickstarter.
HMD's Terra M is built to withstand tough conditions for frontline workers in essential roles like first response, hospital duty, and construction
Mobile Technology
Rugged hybrid phone is built for extreme conditions – and gloves
HMD's new phone is purpose-built for military personnel, law enforcement agents, first responders, and infrastructure operators who find themselves in super hot or cold environments on the job. It's all about essential features for tough conditions.
Swap Arcade folds down to cabinet form (inset) in a matter of seconds
Games
Full-size arcade gaming system folds into a cabinet when not in use
Swap Arcade is a full-sized arcade machine with hundreds of games that can fold into a classic wooden cabinet when not in use. This nostalgic product may appeal to those who grew up playing arcades, and it is now available on Kickstarter.
This privacy-focused tablet is being designed to last you 5-10 years with replaceable components
Consumer Tech
Modular Android tablet promises to last a decade
We've seen a small number of modular phones with replaceable parts over the last few years, and Lenovo's been following Framework's lead in building a modular laptop. What if you're in the market for something in between? Enter the open_slate tablet.
This isn't your grandparents' mouse
Consumer Tech
Split-personality futuristic mouse snaps to become a gamepad
A hardware upstart is rethinking what the mouse on your desk can do – by splitting it in two and filling it with gamepad buttons. It's a clever bit of industrial design that hides interface elements in a familiar package.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!