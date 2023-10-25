Versatile Box-Pot shows campers that it's hip to be square

We all know someone who prepares delectable meals on camping trips, while we settle for instant noodles or baked beans. If you want to be that someone, the multi-functional Box-Pot may just allow you to do so.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Box-Pot in manufactured by Utah-based outdoor gear company Firebox. The device is designed for use with Firebox's portable Scout or Nano stoves, although it should work with pretty much any heat source.

As its name implies, the Box-Pot is indeed a pot that's shaped like a little box. More precisely, it's a 10-oz (283-g), 1-quart (946-ml) box made of BPA-free food-grade stainless steel, measuring 3.25 inches high by 4.5 inches long by 4.5 inches wide (83 by 114 by 114 mm).

The Box-Pot in bacon-and-sausage-frying action Firebox

The device's shape allows it to take up significantly less space than a traditional round pot when being packed up with other camping gear. Additionally, its top corners serve as pouring spouts for soups or hot drinks. Those corners are rounded, however, making them easier to clean.

The Box-Pot certainly can be utilized like a regular pot for boiling, stewing or pan-frying foods. That said, if buyers opt for a system-specific ceramic cooking stone, it can also bake things like cakes and cornbread. Hot embers can additionally be placed on its lid (which has a raised lip) for a more oven-like baking experience.

That lid also has nine small holes in one corner, for straining water out of pasta or other foods. When doing so, users hold the Box-Pot by two foldout handles covered in a heat-resistant grippy rubber coating.

With its optional cooking stone, the Box-Pot can be used for baking Firebox

Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of US$25 will get you a Box-Pot of your own – the planned retail price is $27. A pledge of $30 will get you one with a cooking stone (retail $35). There are also packages that include a Scout or Nano stove.

You can see the Box-Pot in use, in the video below.

BOX-POT Minimalist Camping Cook Kit! Boil, Fry Even Bake!

Source: Kickstarter

