Firebox Freestyle stove folds into six styles of campsite cooker

The market for campsite cookers is brimming with stoves of all styles, but US outfit Firebox has come to the party with one designed to suit every occasion. The newly introduced Firebox Freestyle is a modular solution that uses a set of folding panels to shape-shift into everything from a compact stove to a full field kitchen, and a few fun options in between.

The panels making up the Firebox Freestyle come in either stainless steel or titanium and are littered with grooves, cutouts and notches that act as airflow vents, firewood feeding holes and attachment points for grates and grills. A fire pan tin can be used to both store the components and collect ash and embers, for those looking to camp without a trace.

The smallest and simplest configuration for the Firebox Freestyle is the three-panel "Tri Torch," which is designed for vertical columns of firewood to create a thermal column in low-oxygen, high-altitude environments. The four-panel "Freestyle" makes cooking more of a square affair and allows wood to be fed in from the top or side ports, while a hinged damper can be used to control airflow.

The six-panel "Hexagon Storm" adds yet more space in the firepit, while the six-panel, rectangular "Buschcrafter" allows for longer sticks to be laid flat and two pots up top. These configurations listed so far can all fit into one of Firebox's fire pan tins for easy storage, while those below will require two but come greater cooking power.

The eight-panel "Octagon Fire Pit" can be used to create a small bonfire and plenty of cooking space for pots, pans or good ol' fashioned grilling. The eight-panel "Field Kitchen," meanwhile, measures almost 12 inches (30 cm) in length allows even more room for outdoor chefs to move, and even longer sticks to burn down below. Different configurations are compatible with Trangia stoves and Toaks Siphon Jet alcohol burners should there be no firewood handy.

The Firebox Freestyle is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign where pledges start at US$159 for the "8-panel Everything Kit" in stainless steel, while the titanium version starts at $274. Four-panel options are also available at lower price points, with shipping slated for May 2022.

