© 2022 New Atlas
Outdoors

Firebox Freestyle stove folds into six styles of campsite cooker

By Nick Lavars
March 15, 2022
Firebox Freestyle stove folds ...
The panels making up the Firebox Freestyle come in either stainless steel or titanium
The panels making up the Firebox Freestyle come in either stainless steel or titanium
View 4 Images
The panels making up the Firebox Freestyle come in either stainless steel or titanium
1/4
The panels making up the Firebox Freestyle come in either stainless steel or titanium
The Firebox Freestyle is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign
2/4
The Firebox Freestyle is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign
The Firebox Freestyle is a campsite cooking solution designed to suit every occasion
3/4
The Firebox Freestyle is a campsite cooking solution designed to suit every occasion
The Firebox Freestyle fire pan tin in action as a storage container
4/4
The Firebox Freestyle fire pan tin in action as a storage container
View gallery - 4 images

The market for campsite cookers is brimming with stoves of all styles, but US outfit Firebox has come to the party with one designed to suit every occasion. The newly introduced Firebox Freestyle is a modular solution that uses a set of folding panels to shape-shift into everything from a compact stove to a full field kitchen, and a few fun options in between.

The panels making up the Firebox Freestyle come in either stainless steel or titanium and are littered with grooves, cutouts and notches that act as airflow vents, firewood feeding holes and attachment points for grates and grills. A fire pan tin can be used to both store the components and collect ash and embers, for those looking to camp without a trace.

The Firebox Freestyle fire pan tin in action as a storage container
The Firebox Freestyle fire pan tin in action as a storage container

The smallest and simplest configuration for the Firebox Freestyle is the three-panel "Tri Torch," which is designed for vertical columns of firewood to create a thermal column in low-oxygen, high-altitude environments. The four-panel "Freestyle" makes cooking more of a square affair and allows wood to be fed in from the top or side ports, while a hinged damper can be used to control airflow.

The Firebox Freestyle is a campsite cooking solution designed to suit every occasion
The Firebox Freestyle is a campsite cooking solution designed to suit every occasion

The six-panel "Hexagon Storm" adds yet more space in the firepit, while the six-panel, rectangular "Buschcrafter" allows for longer sticks to be laid flat and two pots up top. These configurations listed so far can all fit into one of Firebox's fire pan tins for easy storage, while those below will require two but come greater cooking power.

The eight-panel "Octagon Fire Pit" can be used to create a small bonfire and plenty of cooking space for pots, pans or good ol' fashioned grilling. The eight-panel "Field Kitchen," meanwhile, measures almost 12 inches (30 cm) in length allows even more room for outdoor chefs to move, and even longer sticks to burn down below. Different configurations are compatible with Trangia stoves and Toaks Siphon Jet alcohol burners should there be no firewood handy.

The Firebox Freestyle is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign where pledges start at US$159 for the "8-panel Everything Kit" in stainless steel, while the titanium version starts at $274. Four-panel options are also available at lower price points, with shipping slated for May 2022.

You can check out the pitch video below.

New! Firebox 4" Freestyle Modular Camping Stove System! KICKSTARTER OPENS MAR 15 10am MST

Source: Kickstarter

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

OutdoorsCampingStovesKickstarter
No comments
Nick Lavars
Nick Lavars
Nick has been writing and editing at New Atlas for over six years, where he has covered everything from distant space probes to self-driving cars to oddball animal science. He previously spent time at The Conversation, Mashable and The Santiago Times, earning a Masters degree in communications from Melbourne’s RMIT University along the way.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!