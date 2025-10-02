Camping kit packs a full kitchen for four into a case

If you camp with other people on a regular basis, chances are you know someone who cooks better in the woods than you do at home. Well, the all-in-one Dialed Camp Kitchen setup could be your first step towards becoming such a person yourself.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Dialed Camp Kitchen was designed by Denver, Colorado-based entrepreneur and outdoorsman Dana Mosman. When not in use, the whole shebang packs down into a polypropylene case measuring 25 inches long by 18 in wide by 13 in high (635 by 457 by 330 mm) and tipping the scales at 19.4 lb (8.8 kg), gear not included.

Along with the case, the package also includes a four-legged stand; an aluminum slide for a user-supplied gas stove; a central aluminum MOLLE board for storing ingredients and utensils behind the main food preparation surface; and two MOLLE wing boards that flank the central one.

The Dialed Camp Kitchen in freestanding mode (water tank not included) Dialed Outdoor

There's additionally a sink that sits in its own bracket; a battery-powered faucet that fills the sink; a wood fiber cutting board; a mesh bag for drying and storing dishes; a canvas tool roll for storing utensils; two gear-organizing cubes; plus three dimmable battery-powered overhead LED lights.

Besides a one- or two-burner stove (see the Kickstarter page for compatible models), the Dialed Camp Kitchen is designed to hold enough third-party gear to cook for up to four people. This gear could include two nesting frying pans up to 12 inches (305 mm) in diameter; two nesting pots up to 5 liters; four nesting plates; four nesting cups; four nesting bowls; four flatware sets; four spice jars; and miscellaneous cooking tools.

The Dialed Camp Kitchen, all packed away Dialed Outdoor

Setting the thing up is as simple as popping the stand open, placing the case on top and opening it, sliding the stove out, then attaching the MOLLE wings, sink and faucet. The process is demonstrated in the video below.

Assuming the Dialed Camp Kitchen reaches production, a pledge of US$599 will get you one. The planned retail price is $799.

Dialed Camp Kitchen

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

