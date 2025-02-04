© 2025 New Atlas
Outdoors

Cook your steaks from your phone in this $3,000 digital charcoal grill

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
February 04, 2025
Cook your steaks from your phone in this $3,000 digital charcoal grill
Kamado Joe included several thoughtful features on this grill, including an easy-to-open lid and locking wheels on the steel cart
Kamado Joe included several thoughtful features on this grill, including an easy-to-open lid and locking wheels on the steel cart
View 8 Images
The Kamado Joe Big Joe Konnected Joe Digital Charcoal Grill and Smoker is a mouthful and an eye-catching piece of gear
1/8
The Kamado Joe Big Joe Konnected Joe Digital Charcoal Grill and Smoker is a mouthful and an eye-catching piece of gear
Kamado Joe included several thoughtful features on this grill, including an easy-to-open lid and locking wheels on the steel cart
2/8
Kamado Joe included several thoughtful features on this grill, including an easy-to-open lid and locking wheels on the steel cart
The Big Joe Konnected Joe offers 450 square inches of cooking surface, along with a two-tier cooking setup and folding shelves on either side of the grill
3/8
The Big Joe Konnected Joe offers 450 square inches of cooking surface, along with a two-tier cooking setup and folding shelves on either side of the grill
The cast aluminum top vent allows for precise airflow control and helps maintain cooking temperature
4/8
The cast aluminum top vent allows for precise airflow control and helps maintain cooking temperature
The Kamadoe Joe mobile app shows you temperatures, alerts you with notifications, and helps you monitor meat probes
5/8
The Kamadoe Joe mobile app shows you temperatures, alerts you with notifications, and helps you monitor meat probes
The onboard control panel lets you set cooking temperatures and times, and engages Automatic Cook Modes for easier grilling
6/8
The onboard control panel lets you set cooking temperatures and times, and engages Automatic Cook Modes for easier grilling
This model features a 24-inch cooking surface diameter, and comes with all the features of the original Konnected Joe
7/8
This model features a 24-inch cooking surface diameter, and comes with all the features of the original Konnected Joe
The Konnected Joe suite of digital features – including auto ignition and Wi-Fi temperature control – are rather handy
8/8
The Konnected Joe suite of digital features – including auto ignition and Wi-Fi temperature control – are rather handy
View gallery - 8 images

Kamado Joe's new grill is designed for pitmasters who need plenty of room to cook up a feast, and also appreciate the convenience of high-tech features in their barbecue gear.

The Kamado Joe Big Joe Konnected Joe Digital Charcoal Grill and Smoker – yeah, that's really what it's called – packs plenty of firepower, a 24-inch (61 cm) diameter cooking surface, and mobile app control into a massive ember red ceramic grill. And it can grace your backyard for just US$3,000.

This isn't Kamado Joe's first foray into smart grilling. In 2023, the company launched an 18-inch (45.7 cm) Konnected Joe model with a host of modern features at $1,700. The new one revealed today (let's just call it the BJKJ from here on out) is on par in terms of functionality, but is significantly roomier.

This model features a 24-inch cooking surface diameter, and comes with all the features of the original Konnected Joe
This model features a 24-inch cooking surface diameter, and comes with all the features of the original Konnected Joe

While you can certainly grill proteins over charcoal the traditional way with the new BJKJ, it's designed to allow you to precisely control the cooking process, and make it easier to boot.

First off, there's an Automatic Fire Starter that can light your coals on fire with just the push of a button – no lighter fluid required. An electronically controlled fan helps maintain your preferred temperature for grilling or smoking.

The Konnected Joe suite of digital features – including auto ignition and Wi-Fi temperature control – are rather handy
The Konnected Joe suite of digital features – including auto ignition and Wi-Fi temperature control – are rather handy

Next, there's a digital control panel that can continually graph the grill's internal temperatures, manage cooking time, and use Automatic Cook Modes for when you don't want to get your hands all that dirty.

These functions can all be controlled from anywhere over Wi-Fi using a mobile app; it'll also help you monitor temperatures from multiple meat probes simultaneously.

The Kamadoe Joe mobile app shows you temperatures, alerts you with notifications, and helps you monitor meat probes
The Kamadoe Joe mobile app shows you temperatures, alerts you with notifications, and helps you monitor meat probes

The BJKJ can do temperatures from 225 °F (107 °C) to 700 °F (371 °C), and offers 450 sq in (2,903 sq cm) of cooking space – 200 sq in more than the original Konnected Joe. The company reckons that's enough for 22 burger patties or eight whole chickens.

The Big Joe Konnected Joe offers 450 square inches of cooking surface, along with a two-tier cooking setup and folding shelves on either side of the grill
The Big Joe Konnected Joe offers 450 square inches of cooking surface, along with a two-tier cooking setup and folding shelves on either side of the grill

There are a few more niceties to look forward to:

  • Two-tier grill configuration to cook ingredients at different temperatures.
  • Thoughtfully designed top vent precisely maintains airflow for consistent temperatures.
  • 'Air Lift' hinge makes it easy to raise the lid with one finger.
  • Powder-coated steel cart with locking wheels.
  • Folding shelves fitted on either side.
  • Support for accessories like heat deflector, racks, rotisseries, and cooking surfaces.
  • Slide-out ash drawer for easy cleanup.

The BJKJ is currently listed on Kamado Joe's site at $2,999, as well as at retailers like Home Depot.

Product page: Kamado Joe

View gallery - 8 images

Tags

OutdoorsGrillingCookingBarbecue
No comments
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!