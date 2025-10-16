Pint-sized windproof stove doubles as a personal camp heater

When it comes to multipurpose camping tools and gear, there are often a lot of extraneous "functions" thrown in that could easily be left behind. But a pair of functions that definitely falls toward top of every "essentials" list is keeping your core warm and your calorie intake up. Fire Maple packs both capabilities into its sleek, powerful Sunflower X. After cooking dinner, this particularly portable, wind-resistant stove can quickly tilt up to fire its radiant heat directly at you, providing critical warmth through fast-dropping nighttime temperatures.

'Round my neck of the woods in the Wasatch Range of Utah, the blazing yellows and fiery ambers of fall have fully tumbled down from the highest reaches of the tree line to the city streets that ramble through the valley. And it was just that type of scene that inspired the Chinese-born Fire Maple brand 22 years ago. Mesmerized by the flaring red autumnal bonfire of turned maple leafs, company founder David Lv germinated the moment into a business and its name.

Similarly, the Sunflower X lends itself perfectly to the tumultuous weather of fall, arguably the best time of year for camping and backpacking. It isn't the first gas stove/heater combo out there, and in fact, we happened upon it when researching the new Ignik Skullet gas fireplace/stove. But while the Skullet and similar alternatives provide more powerful, base camp-ready cooking and heating performance, the Sunflower X boasts a much lighter, more affordable design perfect for solo or small-group backcountry adventure.

The Fire Maple Sunflower X is available now for under $100 Fire Maple

Launched earlier this year, the Sunflower X is a thoroughly revised version of Fire Maple's original Sunflower stove/heater. The most noticeable new addition is the petal-like array of adjustable windscreens around the perimeter. These can be fine-tuned for keeping wind out and reflecting heat directly where it's needed, and they make the X look even more like a sunflower than its predecessor, a name we assume owes originally to the unit's hot, yellow-red seed-like internal grate pattern.

Speaking of those internals, they've also been fully revamped for the X design. Both the original Sunflower and Sunflower X rely on radiant heat instead of open flame, much like the Ulti portable stove system Primus launched not too long ago. But while the original Sunflower used a flatter, simpler radiant burner, the X relies on a 3-dimensional metal-mesh burner to transform flame energy into far-infrared radiation.

A look under the grate at the new 3D mesh design Fire Maple

The 3-dimensional construction, which looks kind of like a fine steel wool scrub pad, provides a 30% larger surface area, according to Fire Maple, delivering faster, more consistent radiant heat. That lower 3D mesh combines with a flat upper mesh panel stretching the width of the stove just below the potholder grate to further distribute heat.

Like other radiant stoves, the Sunflower X delivers a higher level of wind resistance than a flame-based stove. The actual flame sits down low inside the stove chassis, where it's better protected from wind. The mesh design helps to better spread and distribute the heat for further resistance against wind.

The Sunflower X boasts nearly 40 percent more power than the original Sunflower, putting out up to 2,500 W. This means faster boiling and cooking times and more heat for personal warmth. A pressure regulator valve keeps gas flow steady, even in extreme weather and elevations, and prevents canister freezing.

The Sunflower X's integrated folding legs let you angle the burner surface so that the heat radiates toward you for heating or straight up for cooking. Fire Maple also offers a separate tripod stand for raising the unit higher so that you don't have to sit at ground level or crouch to enjoy effective heating.

Keeping the extremities warm during a chilly camping trip Fire Maple

The Sunflower X is made from a combination of stainless steel, aluminum, copper, FPM and ceramics and weighs in at an even kilogram (2.2 lb). That's heavier than the 818-g (28.9-oz) Sunflower, but much of that can be attributed to the addition of the integrated windscreen/heat reflectors, which the original did not have. Those panels fold up for transport, and the Sunflower then packs into a neat, boxy 17 x 13 x 1-cm (7 x 5 x 4-in) form.

The Sunflower X seems to us to fall in the lightweight but not that lightweight category – portable enough to move beyond car camping but probably not light or compact enough for most backpacking. We see it being quite useful for ATVing, backcountry canoe camping, jeeping, snowmobiling, and other light vehicle-supported expeditions in cool to cold weather, particularly in areas where wood fires are restricted by regulations or lack of available fuel. Despite its extra weight and bulk compared to lighter backpacking stoves, we imagine it will earn its place pretty quickly a second after you start shivering on the first chilly night.

The Sunflower X windscreens fold for easy carry and packing Fire Maple

The Sunflower X is available for a retail price of US$94.46 on its own or $124.95 when packaged with the 415-g (14.6-oz) tripod stand. It's powered by standard butane, propane and butane/propane mix gas canisters, and Fire Maple recommends the butane/propane mix for the best performance in cold weather.

Those looking for something a little lighter and cheaper may prefer the original Sunflower stove, which retails for $79.95.

Source: Fire Maple

