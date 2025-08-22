Aussie off-road crate camper packs ATV deck and double-popping tent

For the past few years, Australia's Hardkorr Campers has been on a tear expanding its compact Xplorer camper trailer series. But what good is a small, nimble "hardkorr" all-terrain camper if you can't bring along your favorite toys to wring the most fun out of those long days in the wilderness? The all-new Xplorer Toy Hauler solves the problem by putting a gear-hauling flatbed in back of the camper canopy, offering space for up to three dirt bikes or one ATV. Hardkorr adds in a slew of tricks to make both toy loading and base camping a breeze.

Hardkorr developed the Xplorer lineup to streamline camping and overlanding, aiming to offer something small and easy to tow on rough tracks, fast and hassle-free to set up at camp, and reliably comfortable for the duration of the trip.

The new Toy Hauler incorporates all that while adding a second axle below a versatile hauler bed, plus the necessary size and payload to meet its brief. It still provides on-trail and at-camp convenience, this time served with a heaping side of full-throttle exhilaration.

Xplorer Toy Hauler flatbed Hardkorr Campers

The Toy Hauler bed is sized to accommodate up to three dirt bikes or an ATV and includes a 6,500-lb (2,948-kg) winch mounted at the front of the deck to make for easy loading. The included ramps set up on the back for rolling vehicles up onto the bed, then pack away in a slim compartment in the front of the trailer. A full array of L-track, recessed D-rings and wheel supports ensures all the precious cargo gets properly secured down.

Much like the more skeletal Crosstrail toy-hauler camper from Jayco, the Xplorer TH features a strut-assisted tilt-up rooftop tent (RTT) function so the one loading everything doesn't slam their head while focused intently on getting the bikes aligned and straps ratcheted taut.

The strut-lifted tent topper provides more headroom for getting gear situated and secured Hardkorr Campers

Speaking of the rooftop tent, this version skips out on the cushy four-person fold-out tent of the last Xplorer trailer we looked at and balances what's sure to be a hefty payload by slimming down with the two-sleeper Z-frame dual-pop-up hardshell tent Hardkorr uses on smaller Xplorer variants. The flatbed section of the trailer is partially boxed in by two ladders, but they don't align with the tent entry and one is capped by the 270-degree awning. That's okay, though, because Hardkorr's signature staircase awaits on the front end, providing a stabler, steadier way to climb up to bed.

The HKC Xplorer Toy Hauler offers 2,645 lb of payload and is specced to carry three dirt bikes or a single four-wheel ATV Hardkorr Campers

To prevent the Toy Hauler from stretching too long, Hardkorr shortens up the aluminum camper box in comparison to its pure camper trailers. Instead of two hatches per side, there's just one large hatch on each side. On the left side of travel, the hatch stores the kitchen slide-out with sink and 2,000-W dual-spot induction cooktop, dry goods pantry and electrical panel. The fridge slide gets repositioned to the right-side hatch, which won't be as convenient when preparing meals but should prompt fun games like over-trailer veggie toss.

The Toy Hauler includes a swing-out privacy tent and dual front-end water hookups (one for the shower, one for the kitchen sink). It doesn't come with a standard portable toilet, but buyers can always bring their own for use in the tent.

That's a duo that's ready to explore, camp and have some serious fun Hardkorr Campers

Other Xplorer Toy Hauler standard features include a 270-Ah lithium battery bank, 510 watts of rooftop solar, a 3,000-W inverter, a burly hot-dipped galvanized steel chassis, and a four-wheel heavy-duty independent suspension system with front airbags. Thanks to its toy-hauling layout, this one is the tallest, longest, widest and heaviest in the Xplorer series. It measures 18.2 feet (5.6 m) long by 7.9 feet (2.4 m) high by 7.4 (2.3 m) wide when closed up and ready to tow and weighs 3,968 lb (1,800 kg) dry.

Hardkorr introduced the Xplorer Toy Hauler this month and is offering it for preorder at a base price of AU$44,990. It goes up against some other heavy-duty Australian tent-top toy haulers including the Offline Ryder, aforementioned Jayco Crosstrail and Patriot TH610.

You can check out the quick intro below to better visualize a Xplorer TH adventure.

HKC XPLORER TOY HAULER

Source: Hardkorr Campers

