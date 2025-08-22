© 2025 New Atlas
Camping Trailers

Aussie off-road crate camper packs ATV deck and double-popping tent

By C.C. Weiss
August 22, 2025
Aussie off-road crate camper packs ATV deck and double-popping tent
Hardkorr combines its Xplorer canopy trailer with a flatbed to create the Xplorer Toy Hauler
Hardkorr combines its Xplorer canopy trailer with a flatbed to create the Xplorer Toy Hauler
View 17 Images
Hardkorr combines its Xplorer canopy trailer with a flatbed to create the Xplorer Toy Hauler
1/17
Hardkorr combines its Xplorer canopy trailer with a flatbed to create the Xplorer Toy Hauler
The HKC Xplorer Toy Hauler offers 2,645 lb of payload and is specced to carry three dirt bikes or a single four-wheel ATV
2/17
The HKC Xplorer Toy Hauler offers 2,645 lb of payload and is specced to carry three dirt bikes or a single four-wheel ATV
Unlike other Xplorer models, the Xplorer TH has a single aluminum box to store its kitchen equipment; the narrow shelved compartment to the left houses the load ramps
3/17
Unlike other Xplorer models, the Xplorer TH has a single aluminum box to store its kitchen equipment; the narrow shelved compartment to the left houses the load ramps
The flatbed includes a winch, wheel supports and tie-down points all around
4/17
The flatbed includes a winch, wheel supports and tie-down points all around
The 6,500-lb winch at the front of the load deck
5/17
The 6,500-lb winch at the front of the load deck
The Xplorer Toy Hauler runs a dual axle and heavy-duty independent suspension
6/17
The Xplorer Toy Hauler runs a dual axle and heavy-duty independent suspension
Thanks to its fast dual-lift strut-assisted tent, lift-up hatch and swing-around awning, the Xplorer Toy Hauler sets up into base camp in a matter of minutes
7/17
Thanks to its fast dual-lift strut-assisted tent, lift-up hatch and swing-around awning, the Xplorer Toy Hauler sets up into base camp in a matter of minutes
Hardkorr introduced the Xplorer Toy Hauler for preorder this month
8/17
Hardkorr introduced the Xplorer Toy Hauler for preorder this month
The fridge slide is designed to hold a fridge/freezer up to 80 L – Hardkorr offers the optional Mycoolman 78 Dual Zone
9/17
The fridge slide is designed to hold a fridge/freezer up to 80 L – Hardkorr offers the optional Mycoolman 78 Dual Zone
Hardkorr has adopted an electric-powered induction cooktop for several trailers, including the Toy Hauler
10/17
Hardkorr has adopted an electric-powered induction cooktop for several trailers, including the Toy Hauler
The Xplorer Toy Hauler has a total length of 5,555 mm
11/17
The Xplorer Toy Hauler has a total length of 5,555 mm
The strut-lifted tent topper provides more headroom for getting gear situated and secured
12/17
The strut-lifted tent topper provides more headroom for getting gear situated and secured
Like previous Xplorer launches, the Toy Hauler includes an integrated staircase with stowable lower steps from chassis to ground
13/17
Like previous Xplorer launches, the Toy Hauler includes an integrated staircase with stowable lower steps from chassis to ground
That's a duo that's ready to explore, camp and have some serious fun
14/17
That's a duo that's ready to explore, camp and have some serious fun
Xplorer Toy Hauler flatbed
15/17
Xplorer Toy Hauler flatbed
The roof of the tent comes equipped with three 170-W solar panels for a total of 510 watts
16/17
The roof of the tent comes equipped with three 170-W solar panels for a total of 510 watts
The packed up shower tent swings and drops down into place as a private space to change, shower and/or use a portable toilet
17/17
The packed up shower tent swings and drops down into place as a private space to change, shower and/or use a portable toilet
View gallery - 17 images

For the past few years, Australia's Hardkorr Campers has been on a tear expanding its compact Xplorer camper trailer series. But what good is a small, nimble "hardkorr" all-terrain camper if you can't bring along your favorite toys to wring the most fun out of those long days in the wilderness? The all-new Xplorer Toy Hauler solves the problem by putting a gear-hauling flatbed in back of the camper canopy, offering space for up to three dirt bikes or one ATV. Hardkorr adds in a slew of tricks to make both toy loading and base camping a breeze.

Hardkorr developed the Xplorer lineup to streamline camping and overlanding, aiming to offer something small and easy to tow on rough tracks, fast and hassle-free to set up at camp, and reliably comfortable for the duration of the trip.

The new Toy Hauler incorporates all that while adding a second axle below a versatile hauler bed, plus the necessary size and payload to meet its brief. It still provides on-trail and at-camp convenience, this time served with a heaping side of full-throttle exhilaration.

Xplorer Toy Hauler flatbed
Xplorer Toy Hauler flatbed

The Toy Hauler bed is sized to accommodate up to three dirt bikes or an ATV and includes a 6,500-lb (2,948-kg) winch mounted at the front of the deck to make for easy loading. The included ramps set up on the back for rolling vehicles up onto the bed, then pack away in a slim compartment in the front of the trailer. A full array of L-track, recessed D-rings and wheel supports ensures all the precious cargo gets properly secured down.

Much like the more skeletal Crosstrail toy-hauler camper from Jayco, the Xplorer TH features a strut-assisted tilt-up rooftop tent (RTT) function so the one loading everything doesn't slam their head while focused intently on getting the bikes aligned and straps ratcheted taut.

The strut-lifted tent topper provides more headroom for getting gear situated and secured
The strut-lifted tent topper provides more headroom for getting gear situated and secured

Speaking of the rooftop tent, this version skips out on the cushy four-person fold-out tent of the last Xplorer trailer we looked at and balances what's sure to be a hefty payload by slimming down with the two-sleeper Z-frame dual-pop-up hardshell tent Hardkorr uses on smaller Xplorer variants. The flatbed section of the trailer is partially boxed in by two ladders, but they don't align with the tent entry and one is capped by the 270-degree awning. That's okay, though, because Hardkorr's signature staircase awaits on the front end, providing a stabler, steadier way to climb up to bed.

The HKC Xplorer Toy Hauler offers 2,645 lb of payload and is specced to carry three dirt bikes or a single four-wheel ATV
The HKC Xplorer Toy Hauler offers 2,645 lb of payload and is specced to carry three dirt bikes or a single four-wheel ATV

To prevent the Toy Hauler from stretching too long, Hardkorr shortens up the aluminum camper box in comparison to its pure camper trailers. Instead of two hatches per side, there's just one large hatch on each side. On the left side of travel, the hatch stores the kitchen slide-out with sink and 2,000-W dual-spot induction cooktop, dry goods pantry and electrical panel. The fridge slide gets repositioned to the right-side hatch, which won't be as convenient when preparing meals but should prompt fun games like over-trailer veggie toss.

The Toy Hauler includes a swing-out privacy tent and dual front-end water hookups (one for the shower, one for the kitchen sink). It doesn't come with a standard portable toilet, but buyers can always bring their own for use in the tent.

That's a duo that's ready to explore, camp and have some serious fun
That's a duo that's ready to explore, camp and have some serious fun

Other Xplorer Toy Hauler standard features include a 270-Ah lithium battery bank, 510 watts of rooftop solar, a 3,000-W inverter, a burly hot-dipped galvanized steel chassis, and a four-wheel heavy-duty independent suspension system with front airbags. Thanks to its toy-hauling layout, this one is the tallest, longest, widest and heaviest in the Xplorer series. It measures 18.2 feet (5.6 m) long by 7.9 feet (2.4 m) high by 7.4 (2.3 m) wide when closed up and ready to tow and weighs 3,968 lb (1,800 kg) dry.

Hardkorr introduced the Xplorer Toy Hauler this month and is offering it for preorder at a base price of AU$44,990. It goes up against some other heavy-duty Australian tent-top toy haulers including the Offline Ryder, aforementioned Jayco Crosstrail and Patriot TH610.

You can check out the quick intro below to better visualize a Xplorer TH adventure.

HKC XPLORER TOY HAULER

Source: Hardkorr Campers

View gallery - 17 images

Tags

Camping TrailersCampingCaravanToy haulerstrailersOff-roadOutdoors and CampingRV
No comments
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!