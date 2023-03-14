Hardkorr camper trailer is a multi toolbox for work and camp

An ultra-rugged micro-camper built to trail a fully modded 4x4 anywhere, the Hardkorr Xplorer trailer lives up to both its make and model names. It's essentially a truck canopy that rides behind the bumper rather than over top it, with a dual-purpose design that lets it work as a towable toolbox for the job site and an all-in-one shelter for the campsite. Either way, its gullwing doors and oversized storage lockers provide plenty of space for modular equipment and loose gear. Innovative features like an integrated staircase make for convenient use.

Given how common both rugged off-road camper trailers and truck-back canopy campers are around Australia, we're surprised we haven't seen many canopy-style trailers from there in the past. It seems like a natural solution, especially since dual-purpose work-play truck canopies are out there letting buyers get more use for their money. Building a dual-purpose canopy into a trailer is even more versatile than putting it on a truck, letting the owner use a regular everyday vehicle with the system and keeping more tow vehicle space open for passengers and/or cargo.

Like a truck canopy on wheels Hardkorr Campers

Queensland-based Hardkorr Campers specializes in compact camping trailers and larger caravans, but its latest offering is just as much a work-ready utility trailer. The 12.8-foot-long (3.9-m) Xplorer can be purchased as a fully empty base model, a blank canvas for buyers to fill on their own or as a fully equipped camper ready to drive straight off the lot and into the wild ... after a quick stop at the grocer. Either way, it features a neatly organized aluminum body atop a hot-dipped galvanized steel chassis. The independent dual-shock suspension keeps all of the trailer's 3,900 liters worth of contents cushioned, while the mud-terrain tires stay glued to the erratic terrain below.

The fully equipped Xplorer Adventurer comes ready to camp but can still double as a work trailer with a few mods Hardkorr Campers

The Xplorer comes organized into two sides of storage, each bringing two separate cargo hatches. The righthand travel side is dedicated to general storage and available amenities like electrical hardware. The lefthand travel side is where Hardkorr builds the utility trailer into a camper. The front locker is designed to be used as a large, well-stocked kitchen, with a lower compartment sized to fit an available slide-out kitchen and a tall, wide upper compartment that can be filled with available shelving and used as a pantry for dry food and cookware storage.

Hardkorr's slide-out kitchen includes a stainless steel sink, dual-burner Dometic gas stove, worktop extension and utensil storage. The rear locker next to the kitchen area houses a fridge slide designed to fit a 96-L fridge/freezer. Hardkorr also notes that the slide can be removed in order to fit an upright fridge.

The lefthand side of the trailer is designed to accommodate the available slide-out kitchen, pantry and fridge/freezer Hardkorr Campers

The Xplorer doesn't have any interior sleeping space, so Xplorer offers a hardshell rooftop tent. The Z-framed design features a two-stage full-roof lifting mechanism and a queen-size mattress inside.

In a clever twist, Hardkorr eliminates the tent ladder in place of a staircase built atop the extended front frame. It explains that the design is meant to be easier for dogs spending the night in the tent, as well as those with sore knees or other ailments that make climbing a ladder at the end of the night seem torturous. A set of removable, foldable steps attaches to the front frame to complete the winding staircase.

The camping hardware is fully modular and designed to be removed with a few bolt twists, allowing the Xplorer to pull double duty as both camping trailer and work trailer. The trailer's roof is rated to hold 350 kg (770 lb) and includes integrated tie-downs, perfect for hauling oversized cargo like lumber or pipes. Equipment like the fridge and electrical system could easily prove just as useful at work as on a camping trip.

The removable folding staircase attaches to the front to complete the climb up to the tent Hardkorr Campers

The fully equipped Xplorer "Adventurer" camping trailer also includes dual 100-Ah AGM batteries, a Bluetooth battery monitoring system, a shower tent and gas water heater, a lighting package, and a freestanding 270-degree awning with walls. That version starts at AU$35,990 (approx. US$23,925), and available accessories include a Weber Baby Q grill and solar charging hardware.

The empty Xplorer base trailer starts at AU$20,990 (US$13,990), and Hardkorr also offers a AU$24,990 (US$16,600) "Tradie" version with 200-Ah lithium battery and 2,000-W inverter for running tools and work gear. Base weights range between 900 and 1,200 kg (1,985 to 2,645 lb) before optional add-ons, depending upon the configuration selected. Gross vehicle weight rating is 1,650 kg (3,637 lb).

The Xplorer base model comes empty, letting the buyer fill it how they see fit Hardkorr Campers

Hardkorr introduced the Xplorer series last year and has had a busy 2023 show season, displaying its various trailers at events throughout Australia. Its next appearance will be at this weekend's National 4x4 Outdoors Show in Brisbane.

The 4.5-minute video takes a careful walkthrough of the Xplorer Adventurer camper trailer, showing its various features at work.

HKC Xplorer | Our Most Versatile, Innovative Camper We’ve Ever Made

Source: Hardkorr Campers