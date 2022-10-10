© 2022 New Atlas
Ryder camper trailer hauls three dirt bikes to primitive camp

October 10, 2022
Ryder camper trailer hauls three dirt bikes to primitive camp
With the Ryder, Offline carves out the camper interior and adds in a cage and flat bed
With the Ryder, Offline carves out the camper interior and adds in a cage and flat bed
The Ryder shares its kitchen design with Offline's more dedicated camper trailers, combining a cooking slide with a separate fridge slide
The front cargo box offers room for gear, luggage and accessories
The Offline is perfect for setting up dirt bike camp, even if the trail area requires driving over near-unnavigable off-road terrain
The Offline comes with an ensuite tent, and buyers can add an optional rooftop tent
Offline builds its trailers to dependably follow the world's ruggedest 4x4s into the wild
Three bikes packed up and ready for go-anywhere adventure
The Offline Ryder was purpose-built for multi-day dirt bike adventures
The Offline has a similar shape to the Domino but without a center
Offline can match wheels and tires to the tow vehicle in tire sizes up to 35 inches
The Offlline Ryder looks to be the ultimate adventure support vehicle for dirt bikers
Plenty of under-bed storage
Offline Campers gone bikin'
This Mad Max-esque scene suggests that the Ryder could be a great tool for getting the teen kids out on a dirt biking trip while mom and/or dad spend the time 4x4ing ... or maybe just enjoying the quiet relaxation of camp
The last we heard from Offline Campers, it was pushing out a hard-edged teardrop so ferocious it devours campers with actual jaws. Now the Australian shop is back with a trailer with a silhouette similar to the last one but with one major distinction: its center has been carved out from roof to floor. Instead of a livable interior, the new Ryder features a checker plate bed for hauling three dirt bikes, supported by an Outback-grade galvanized steel chassis and twin-shock suspension. Ryder owners can dedicate daylight to exploring the bumpiest, prickliest slivers of local earth via two and four wheels before retiring each night to a fully loaded support vessel.

We've seen a number of different takes on the ruggedized bike/toy-hauler mini-camper over the years, from the long flatbed with front-set tent-top box, to the oversized squaredrop with load ramp and lift-away bed, to the packable folder with bike crane. Offline does things a little differently than any of those others, integrating camper and flatbed together without requiring that you ever roll dirty, fume-soaked bikes right onto your bedroom floor.

Offline manages to fit a bike-hauling bed and camping amenities into a footprint that's even smaller than its Domino squaredrop. The Ryder measures in at 15.4 feet (4.7-m) long from hitch to rear bumper, 1.2 feet (37 cm) shorter than the Domino.

The Offline has a similar shape to the Domino but without a center
Despite its shorter length, the Ryder still packs an identical kitchen area. The L-shaped drawer layout on the left side stores a Waeco/Dometic CFX 95 fridge/freezer in the tall frontmost cabinet. Taking one step over, the long, low slide-out brings to light the Smev dual-burner stove, Smev sink, flip-up 55 x 14-in (140 x 35-cm) stainless steel worktop and utensil drawer. Buyers can also upgrade to a triple-burner stove and add on a gas hookup for a portable grille.

The Ryder shares its kitchen design with Offline's more dedicated camper trailers, combining a cooking slide with a separate fridge slide
Jumping past the rugged fender and rounding the trailer corner gets one to the main attraction: a 92.5-in-long (235-cm) bed set up as a wall-less tray with tie-down rails at the side edges. The bed could conceivably be used for any type of sports gear, camping equipment, work tools or miscellaneous carry, but Offline sets it up and advertises it specifically for dirt bikes. Three bike tire trays line the floor for easy loading, and the tie-down points on the trays and rails secure those two-wheelers down.

Below the flat bed, Offline builds in two rear drawers that deliver 340 liters of combined storage for gear, tools, clothes and anything else that needs to make the trip. An additional 300 liters of storage is available at the other end of the trailer in the large front cargo box. Next to that box, Offline dedicates some space for two 4-L LPG bottles. It also includes a firewood rack.

Plenty of under-bed storage
The tall tubular frame around the flatbed is built more to hold the rooftop tent (or additional cargo) than it is to keep the bed enclosed, but the actual rooftop tent is sold separately. We suppose that's to appeal to buyers that have their own roof tent, prefer camping on the ground, or plan to use the Ryder solely as a bike/gear hauler (with serious food & beverage capability). Offline does include an ensuite tent and the Darche awning as standard.

The Ryder carries fresh water in a 105-L tank mounted at the rear and distributes it via a high-flow pump. In addition to sending water to the kitchen tap, the plumbing system feeds a shower hookup. Buyers have the option of adding a secondary 75-L center-mounted fresh tank, a charcoal water filter for drinking water and a Webasto water heater.

Three bikes packed up and ready for go-anywhere adventure
The Ryder's full off-grid power system comprises two 105-Ah AGM batteries, AC-to-DC and DC-to-DC chargers, an Enerdrive battery monitor and a solar hookup. Available add-ons include an inverter, lithium battery upgrade, 435-W solar charging system and Wi-Fi hardware.

Offline introduced the Ryder trailer ahead of Australia's 2022 spring/summer season and offers it at a starting price of AU$53,300 (approx. US$33,575).

Source: Offline Campers

