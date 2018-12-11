After settling down with a family, Ross was on the lookout for a way of escaping into the wilderness with his wife, son, black lab ... and a few favorite adventure toys. He searched around the bustling adventure trailer market but was unable to find something with the right mix of lightweight construction, toy-hauling utility and pricing/features. So, he went to work building his own dream rig and developed it out into the first Trail Marker last year, launching the company a few months later.