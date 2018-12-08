At $135,000, the Revel was already quite pricey when it launched last year, and it's only gotten pricier since, now sporting a base of $149,299. Winnebago doesn't skimp on standard equipment, though, outfitting the van with 200 watts of solar, an induction cooktop, a 71-L compressor fridge, a wet bath, hydronic heat and more. The 188-hp 3.0-liter six-cylinder turbo-diesel works with on-demand AWD with high/low range to keep the optional all-terrain tires spinning forward across the map. The 140-cu ft (4-cu m) storage garage below the power-lift bed ensures you have the gear you need to enjoy every natural playground along the way.