Brawny Domino dual-mode trailer swallows campers with yawning jaws

A Domino that won't fall come bumps, tips or wind, the latest off-road camper trailer from Australia's Offline Campers features a unique ruggedized teardrop design that creates a quick sleepover or a full base camp. Opening the rear jaws provides immediate teardrop-style access inside, while deploying the power-operated annex tent sets adventurers up with a more complete living space.

The Domino is the second camper trailer in Offline Campers' lineup and the first with a full hard-roofed interior. It's sized like a teardrop but certainly doesn't wear the classic, smooth-arched design. Instead, the Domino follows previous debuts from the likes of Track Trailer, Lumberjack and AOR in sporting what we've come to think of as "Australian polygon of destruction" styling. The genre is more a group of shapes than a single polygon since no two are exactly alike, but they all feature an array of crisp lines and sharp angles that add up to a distinctively burly towable.

Offline Domino camper trailer Offline Campers

The Domino's form is a bit overemphasized at the rear, owing to the contrast-gray bodywork extending out from the white main body, a hint at the trailer's dual-mode design. In travel mode, the Domino provides quick, convenient camping, the rear face panels opening up like jaws to provide access to the two-person interior. The lower split door houses the staircase for an easy trip up and in. Both doors pull closed from inside, so within a matter of minutes, travelers go from rambling down the road inside the tow vehicle to welcoming the onset of slumber atop the queen-size spring mattress.

Pop the split rear hatch and jump right to bed without any setup fuss Offline Campers

Travel mode is well-suited to a quick overnight stay during a longer journey or a late-night arrival that makes campers seek out the pillow immediately, with no energy for setup. Camp mode creates a fuller base camp that serves well for longer, more relaxing stays in the wilderness.

Activating camp mode starts with the simple push of a button, sending the upper gray bodywork swinging down electrically and pitching the rear annex tent on its way. The thin gray roof panel becomes the hard tent floor. After that, it's just a matter of setting up a few tent poles, and campers have the perfect changing room, complete with slide-out under-bed drawers for clothes. The expandable design is similar to the previously linked Track Tvan MK5, albeit integrated a little differently into the hatchback area and with the advantage of push-button electric operation.

When fully set up, the Offline Domino includes a shaded outdoor kitchen, changing room tent and cozy hard-sided sleeping cabin Offline Campers

The Domino's roof-to-floor hatchback design negates any possibility of mounting up a roof-top tent for family camping, but the trailer can be upgraded with optional awning walls, floor and kids room for that. Whether the family comes along or not, the slide-out kitchen below the Darche awning offers plenty of cooking capacity.

Instead of relying solely on the small worktop next to the Smev dual-burner stove and sink, Offline's kitchen also packs a full-length flip-up worktop behind the stove. Just in front of the kitchen, a long drawer holds cooking tools and utensils. Further forward, the fridge slide carries a Waeco CFX 95 fridge/freezer. Those looking for extra fire power can upgrade to a three-burner Smev stove.

The Domino includes plenty of kitchen storage and work space Offline Campers

The Domino employs a dual 105-Ah AGM battery system in powering the electric hatch, interior and exterior lighting, USB ports and other onboard electrical equipment. Optional electrical add-ons include roof-mounted solar, a 200-Ah lithium battery and a 2,000-W inverter. Buyers can also choose to add conveniences like air conditioning and mobile Wi-Fi.

The Domino carries fresh water in a 105-L rear-mounted tank supplying the sink and outdoor shower hookup. A Webasto diesel water/trailer heater is available as an add-on.

On the road and trail, the Domino handles rough terrain with a combination of hot dipped galvanized steel chassis and Cruisemaster XT twin-shock independent suspension. Buyers can further upgrade with airbags and Fox remote reservoir shocks. The 16.6-ft (5.1-m) trailer weighs in at a base of 2,645 lb (1,200 kg).

Offline first premiered the Domino in December last year and is giving it a public showing at this weekend's Brisbane 4x4 show. The company manufactures the trailer in Australia, retailing it for a base price of AU$64,400 (approx. US$50,500).

The one-minute clip below shows the Domino's electric drop-down in action.

Offline Campers Domino Opening

Source: Offline Campers

