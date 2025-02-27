Sharp-nosed teardrop camper gets 2.0ed into ultimate escape pod

We knew the Rover from Australia's Stockman Products was a special little hunk of micro-camping the minute we saw it, a teardrop that manages to look devastatingly rugged, cozily inviting and strikingly stylish, all at the same time. The little 'drop from the Pod trailer specialists has gotten even more special in its second generation, bringing on new additions like a multipurpose swivel griddle, state-of-the-art Redarc power distribution, and integrated wine rack. It's as raw and rugged as ever yet a little more refined.

Stockman updated the Rover last year and was quickly rewarded with a trip to the finals of the prestigious 2024 Camper Trailer of the Year Awards. It ultimately lost out to the latest piece of tow-anywhere backcountry livin' from Ultimate Campers, but the Rover 02 put up a helluva fight.

It may look sleek and stylish, but the Stockman Rover 02 is still a highly rugged, Outback-ready towable Stockman Products

The judges from Camper Australia magazine declared, "The build is impressive and the fit-out top-notch, and with the bulk of the campers’ labor bill coming from offshore, it’s reasonably priced for what is an excellent camper. It is stylish and well thought out with the kitchen layout and interior comfort as good as it gets with a teardrop-style camper."

The primary thing that stood in its way of the trophy? Not enough payload for reviewers' taste.

But let's focus on what the V2.0 Rover teardrop does have before getting into how much extra poundage it can or cannot bring along. The fiberglass-composite Rover 02 looks even more rugged than the original thanks largely to an earthier paint scheme that loses the neon green slashes and intersperses more dark neutrals.

The dual swing-outs ensure there's plenty of prep and work space in the rear galley Stockman Products

The biggest generational changes come out back in the galley, which still relies on the full-height hatch to provide plenty of shade and weather coverage overhead. Stockman clears out a full-width stainless steel counter by pulling the sink out of the worktop and putting it on a righthand swing-out. That addition joins the left BBQ swing-out in extending the galley width in both directions. Users enjoy the full width of the worktop while keeping cooking and cleaning amenities close at hand.

The entire countertop tilts up via gas struts for access to a storage compartment below. Here, you'll find the 120-Ah+ lithium battery, available diesel water heater and general kitchen storage.

Usually we'd consider switching over from the Weber grill the original Rover was pictured with last time a downgrade, but Stockman makes a strong case for the swapped-in Swift grill, which features a sunken ribbed grill/griddle top for fast, simple direct cooking. That top removes for access to the gas burners below, turning the grill into a dual-burner stove for cooking with pots and pans. The unit includes a vegetable roasting rack and is designed to work like an oven with the lid closed.

Stockman swaps out the Weber Q grill for a more versatile grill/griddle/stove/oven from Swift Stockman Products

Stockman has also redesigned the upper cabinetry around the 130-L door fridge/freezer, adding in a slim optional wine rack that cradles up to five of your favorite bottles (of wine or wine-sized liquor) in foam, turning the galley into an impromptu cocktail bar, complete with plenty of steel bar top for mixing and resting drinks.

Also new in the galley cabinetry is the Redarc control center that serves as the face of the optional Redarc electrical system. The controller offers a centralized place for monitoring onboard systems and controlling features like lighting and fridge settings and brings along smartphone app capability.

New standard cabinets over the dual headboard cushions Stockman Products

Stockman equips each of the two side entry doors with a double-seal system it developed in-house to keep both weather and dust out. Inside, the queen inner-spring mattress promises a comfortable, home-like night of sleep and two cushioned headboards make for more comfortable upright lounging.

Stockman has added in a new set of standard storage cupborads over those cushions. On the other end of the bed, the cabinets over the foot include roll-up doors, and buyers can center in a 24-in smart TV as an option. An air conditioner and diesel heater are also available optionally.

Stockman shows the Rover 02 at this month's Victorian Caravan and Camping Supershow Stockman Products

A final addition to the 2.0 upgrade suite, Stockman swaps out its old shower tent and awning for Darche products. Darche's drop-down shower tent is quicker to deploy than the outgoing shower tent, setting up in seconds, and the Darche 180-degree awning extends coverage along the trailer's left side. The base-level "Intrepid" trailer comes with a Joolca LPG hot shower system hanging on the side, while the flagship "Ultra" has a cleaner setup with the under-counter diesel heater and shower hookups and controls neatly integrated on the trailer's sidewall.

Australians know how to build absolutely striking, tough-as-titanium teardrop trailers, but they haven't quite gotten the idea about the affordable simplicity around which the segment was born. The 18-foot-long (5.5-m) Rover 02 starts at AU$59,990 (approx. US$37,850) for the Intrepid base and AU$74,990 (US$47,300) for the more well-equipped Ultra. In addition to the more integrated hot water system, the Ultra brings a larger 200-Ah battery with 200-W solar panel (in place of the Intrepid's 100-W panel), shore power hookup, Redarc management system, canvas walls for the awning and rear hatch, the side ladder, air conditioning and heat.

The new Rover 02's new earthy paint scheme makes it look more rugged than ever, in our opinion Stockman Products

Buyers can choose either the rugged XT package with hot-dipped galvanized steel chassis, independent coil spring suspension and 265 x 65 R17 all-terrain tires or the Super Lite kit with aluminum chassis, leaf spring suspension and 235 x 65 R17 all-terrain rubber. Both are available at the same Intrepid and Ultra price points, with the XT aimed at all-out off-roading and the Super Lite designed more for road and gravel.

As to the weights, the XT Intrepid weighs in at 2,778 lb (1,260 kg) dry and offers up to 1,190 lb (540 kg) of payload, while the Super Lite weighs in at 2,558 lb (1,160 kg) dry and affords 970 lb (440 kg) of payload. Those Intrepid-level payloads drop to 1,100 and 750 lb (500 and 340 kg), respectively, for the more feature-loaded Ultra models.

That sounds like plenty of payload to us, but to be fair, Camper Australia was working with a fully optioned Ultra on an earlier rendition of the chassis that topped out 440 lb (200 kg) lower in gross vehicle weight rating, leaving just under 600 lb (271 kg) of payload for its test.

Source: Stockman Products

