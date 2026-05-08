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Camping Trailers

Tiny clamshell camper cranks into madly efficient untethered habitat

By C.C. Weiss
May 07, 2026
Tiny clamshell camper cranks into madly efficient untethered habitat
The Wheelhome Dashaway ECT series is designed to set up in a matter of minutes
The Wheelhome Dashaway ECT series is designed to set up in a matter of minutes
View 19 Images
Inside, the two-person Dashaway ECT 2 is based around a dual-seat lounge that converts to a double bed
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Inside, the two-person Dashaway ECT 2 is based around a dual-seat lounge that converts to a double bed
Since the ECT 2 has an extra seat where the ECTS (Solo) has its kitchen counter, the two-seater relies on its fold-down shelf and a portable induction cooker
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Since the ECT 2 has an extra seat where the ECTS (Solo) has its kitchen counter, the two-seater relies on its fold-down shelf and a portable induction cooker
The left and right fold down shelves also serve as individual dining tables and desktops for the two campers seated in the Dashaway ECT 2 camping trailer
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The left and right fold down shelves also serve as individual dining tables and desktops for the two campers seated in the Dashaway ECT 2 camping trailer
Sunset or sunrise? Both are comfortably enjoyed from within the Wheelhome Dashaway ECT 2
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Sunset or sunrise? Both are comfortably enjoyed from within the Wheelhome Dashaway ECT 2
Wheelhome founder and chief Stephen Wheeler puts the Dashaway ECT, originally envisioned as a rooftop camper for the Tesla Model 3, through its paces
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Wheelhome founder and chief Stephen Wheeler puts the Dashaway ECT, originally envisioned as a rooftop camper for the Tesla Model 3, through its paces
Both the ECT 2 and ECTS trailers have a high-lifting roof that opens up 6 feet of headroom in a compact trailer that tows at a height under 4 feet
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Both the ECT 2 and ECTS trailers have a high-lifting roof that opens up 6 feet of headroom in a compact trailer that tows at a height under 4 feet
Both Dashaway ECT models include a sink on the lefthand side of travel
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Both Dashaway ECT models include a sink on the lefthand side of travel
Available under-floor storage compartment
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Available under-floor storage compartment
The tiny, lightweight Dashaway ECT series was designed with electric cars and other small, efficient vehicles in mind
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The tiny, lightweight Dashaway ECT series was designed with electric cars and other small, efficient vehicles in mind
The Dashaway ECT has a profile sort of like a squashed teardrop trailer, riding as low and sleek as possible
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The Dashaway ECT has a profile sort of like a squashed teardrop trailer, riding as low and sleek as possible
Stephen Wheeler shows the fold-down worktop/dining table in action in the Dashaway ECTS
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Stephen Wheeler shows the fold-down worktop/dining table in action in the Dashaway ECTS
Interior under-sink storage sppace
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Interior under-sink storage sppace
The single bed in the ECTS leaves some upper mattress space for a furry friend
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The single bed in the ECTS leaves some upper mattress space for a furry friend
This interior pic of the Dashaway ECTS shows the fixed kitchen area and toilet cubby with hinged lid
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This interior pic of the Dashaway ECTS shows the fixed kitchen area and toilet cubby with hinged lid
Inside the all-new Dashaway ECTS from Wheelhome
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Inside the all-new Dashaway ECTS from Wheelhome
Dashaway ECT camper with awning tied back into sunshade form
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Dashaway ECT camper with awning tied back into sunshade form
The Dashaway ECT 2 made up for bedtime - we'd be inclined to leave the microwave behind but those who want to use it will have to move it around between day, night and drive use
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The Dashaway ECT 2 made up for bedtime - we'd be inclined to leave the microwave behind but those who want to use it will have to move it around between day, night and drive use
The Wheelhome Dashaway ECT series is designed to set up in a matter of minutes
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The Wheelhome Dashaway ECT series is designed to set up in a matter of minutes
The awning was the final piece of the puzzle Wheelhome was testing the last time we previewed the ECT camper series, and now it's ready to go as an option, creating an over-door sunshade and auxiliary tent room
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The awning was the final piece of the puzzle Wheelhome was testing the last time we previewed the ECT camper series, and now it's ready to go as an option, creating an over-door sunshade and auxiliary tent room
View gallery - 19 images

Originally envisioned as a Tesla Model 3 hatch camper, the all-new Wheelhome Dashaway ECT micro-camping trailer series eventually earned its own wheels. It's still aimed at efficient all-electric camping trips but is able to furnish travelers with a surprising number of amenities, giving an adventurer or two everything they need to survive in comfort: a cozy lounge-cum-bedroom, a high-efficiency kitchen, cargo storage and even a toilet room, all in a pop-up wedge-shaped vessel inspired by a rooftop tent.

Last time we looked at the Dashaway trailer, it was in the final development stages. Wheelhome founder and all-around tiny camper guru Stephen Wheeler was about to embark on a trip to France to test out an awning for it. That trip and testing are now complete, and it appears everything went well because the awning has become a rather striking part of the greater trailer package, extending the interior and delivering a private outdoor space for using the portable toilet.

The awning was the final piece of the puzzle Wheelhome was testing the last time we previewed the ECT camper series, and now it's ready to go as an option, creating an over-door sunshade and auxiliary tent room
The awning was the final piece of the puzzle Wheelhome was testing the last time we previewed the ECT camper series, and now it's ready to go as an option, creating an over-door sunshade and auxiliary tent room

Beyond the addition of the optional awning, the production Dashaway ECT is laid out much the same as the prototype, albeit offered in solo and two-person varieties. The two individual models share overall exterior dimensions of 12.5 feet long by 5.3 feet (3.8 x 1.6 m) wide, but simply feature different seat/bed layouts inside for accommodating either one person or two. Both models pack down to a ride height of 3.8 feet (1.1 m), popping up to offer an even 6 feet (1.8 m) of headroom inside.

The setup process is quite straightforward, designed to take no longer than five minutes. An available motorized mover positions the trailer into place via remote control, perfect for tight camping spaces in which maneuvering a trailer via tow vehicle is difficult or maybe not even physically possible. The mover comes standard on the ECTS solo camper, optionally on the ECT2 two-person version.

The trailer's stabilizer legs are then lowered, and the roof lifted up via a gas strut-assisted crank mechanism. Then it's a matter of installing two corner support poles for the roof and arranging the furniture and appliances inside.

Dashaway ECT camper with awning tied back into sunshade form
Dashaway ECT camper with awning tied back into sunshade form

The optional awning is meant to fit seamlessly within that quick, hassle-free setup process. It rolls up and rides on the front of the trailer during the drive to and from camp, unfurling and sliding to the back, where it latches in place via three rooftop eyelets. It then flips out on the two side poles attached to the rear corners of the trailer, pitching into form as the roof is raised.

Campers can then either tie the awning sides off at the poles for use as a sunshade or stake them out into a tent room covering a ground area of 4.6 x 4.6 feet (1.4 x 1.4 m). The tent can then serve as an outdoor toilet room or simply as an extension of the interior. For those who'd prefer an auxiliary tent large enough to sleep in, Wheelhome also notes its two-pole awning system is compatible with the Vango Arden Tailgate Awning, the only caveat being it needs to travel in the car and not on the trailer.

Inside, the two-person Dashaway ECT 2 is based around a dual-seat lounge that converts to a double bed
Inside, the two-person Dashaway ECT 2 is based around a dual-seat lounge that converts to a double bed

The Dashaway ECT interior layout remains much the same, which is a good thing because it's a high-efficiency configuration that lets you experience the full breadth of RV life within a tiny fabric-walled trailer body with a 9 x 4.8-foot (2.7 x 1.4-m) footprint. The floor plan centers around a single- or dual-seat lounge that faces rearward to provide views through the open entryway. At night, the seat(s) flattens down into a 77 x 31.5-in (196 x 80-cm) single or 77 x 50-in (196 x 127-cm) double bed, leaving room on the front floor for a furry loyal companion.

ECT dwellers can cook from the comfort of their seat. The ECTS features an inbuilt induction hob on a fixed countertop on the right side of travel. The ECT2 model uses this space for the second recliner, splitting the kitchen out into a portable induction cooker and foldaway work surface in place of the fixed setup. Both models include a microwave, and Wheelhome offers a mini-oven, air fryer and kettle as options.

Inside the all-new Dashaway ECTS from Wheelhome
Inside the all-new Dashaway ECTS from Wheelhome

The 12-L compressor fridge drawer is stowed stealthily under the lounge seat, and while it's small by RV standards, Wheelhome has sized it out to carry a day's worth of food. The sink is located toward the left rear corner, fed by an electric pump and external 10-L water tank.

Both ECTS and ECT2 trailers feature long fold-down worktops on either side. In the two-person trailer, they work as both primary cooking/prep countertops and dining/desk space, whereas in the solo trailer, they're primarily there for dining and desk work and supplementary prep/shelf storage since there's a separate kitchen counter with built-in cooktop.

The left and right fold down shelves also serve as individual dining tables and desktops for the two campers seated in the Dashaway ECT 2 camping trailer
The left and right fold down shelves also serve as individual dining tables and desktops for the two campers seated in the Dashaway ECT 2 camping trailer

Wheelhome completes the ECT setup with various storage cabinets and compartments, including under-seat storage, available under-floor storage, and interior cupboards, one of which is sized to fit the available portable toilet. That toilet cubby even has a flip-up lid so you can use the toilet right there in the cabin if you dare (a little close to the pillows if you ask us), or pull it outside for use in the optional awning tent (please do).

The Dashaway ECT 2 made up for bedtime - we'd be inclined to leave the microwave behind but those who want to use it will have to move it around between day, night and drive use
The Dashaway ECT 2 made up for bedtime - we'd be inclined to leave the microwave behind but those who want to use it will have to move it around between day, night and drive use

The ECT series operates entirely LPG-free, its electrical appliances powered by way of a 3-kWh lithium battery, 3,000-W inverter and 200-watt roof-mounted solar panel system. The electrical system is designed to supply two+ nights of off-grid use, and Wheelhome also equips the trailer with a shore power inlet for powering equipment and charging the battery when at a campground with hookups. The standard air heater requires hookup for use.

With a low, rounded closed profile and a base weight as low as 816 lb (370 kg), the ECT series is ready to serve as a loyal tow companion to electric cars and other small, efficient vehicles. It was purposefully designed to give campers and road travelers a convenient and complete camper van alternative that allows them to maintain a single vehicle for everyday driving and have the option of easily hitching up a camper and taking off for the weekend or a full holiday.

Wheelhome founder and chief Stephen Wheeler puts the Dashaway ECT, originally envisioned as a rooftop camper for the Tesla Model 3, through its paces
Wheelhome founder and chief Stephen Wheeler puts the Dashaway ECT, originally envisioned as a rooftop camper for the Tesla Model 3, through its paces

Both the ECTS and ECT2 are available for order now at prices starting at £19,750 (approx. US$26,750), which includes VAT. That's actually lower than the original advertised price of £26,225 (US$35,525).

Source: Wheelhome

View gallery - 19 images

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Camping TrailersCaravanRVtrailersTrailerCampingOutdoors and Campingelectric-camper
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C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Based near Salt Lake City, Utah, Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive, outdoor and camping editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

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