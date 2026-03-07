Tiny toy-hauling half-camper is the purest form of two-wheel fun

One of the latest releases from Australia's Offline Campers, the Ryder LT trailer absolutely screams "Best. Weekend. Ever!" Luckily, it lives life deep in weather-battered canyons and at distant ends of faded tracks, so the only ones that hear it are the crew living said weekend. The lightweight, open-platform LT has a design informed by Offline's ultra-rugged, jawsy squaredrop lineup so it's tough enough to tow anywhere you want to go, carrying along a single side-by-side or up to four dirt bikes and all the most essential parts of base camp.

With its original Ryder trailer, Offline was among the first to get in on a post-pandemic wave of skeletal toy-hauler campers coming out of Australia (and the US, too, if we're counting). It preceded more recent additions like the Jayco Crosstrail and Hardkorr Xplorer Toy Hauler. All these rigs are made to camp a lifetime's away from potentially disease-ridden civilization, helping those on the trip travel even farther by way of the lightweight, ramble-over-anything two- or four-wheeled off-highway vehicles along for the ride.

The Ryder LT and original Ryder trailers Offline Campers

At some point, the sharp minds at Offline looked at the Ryder and wondered what would happen if they ripped off the upper rack and went with a bare, open flatbed. The first thing that happens is the trailer loses the ability to mount a rooftop tent over the dirt bikes or alternative cargo haul, but there's always the tow vehicle roof for that. The next thing that happens is pretty beautiful: the trailer loses a bunch of high-riding, tree branch-snagging bulk and flips 340 kg (750 lb) from the tare weight to the payload side of the spec sheet.

You're then left with a low-profile tow-anywhere trailer that wants nothing more than to grab hold of your favorite bikes and splash through mud and mire, hell and high water, to get you to your favorite trails, jumps and whoops. And when it's not out getting filthy, the trailer stores away in the garage more like a utility trailer, less a caravan, and works overtime by serving as a daily reminder that NOW is a good time to get out and ride.

The Offline Ryder LT comes equipped with a three-bike deck and can be upgraded to carry a forth bike up front, making it a serious shuttle for buddy trips Offline Campers

Out back, the Ryder LT comes standard with a three-bike deck finished in Raptor checker plate, folding load ramps, integrated tie-downs, and a storage rack for four 20-L jerry cans. Where it really separates from the pack of common flatbed bike trailers is in coming pre-equipped with part of base camp so you're always ready to turn a long day into an overnighter.

That standard camp kit starts with a slide-out 95-L Dometic dual-zone fridge/freezer stored away in a dedicated cabinet just in front of the flatbed. On the other side of that box, the 100-Ah Redarc GoBlock powers the fridge and other camping and everyday accessories. Offline whimsically notes that the Ryder LT delivers 'hot laps and cold beers,' which really just supports the fact that it's an incomparably fun-loving weekend support rig.

The Redarc GoBLock keeps the fridge/freezer running cold and can also be used for other electrical power needs and charged via solar (panels sold separately) Offline Campers

Australia-based Redarc is one of the most trusted names in RV electrical hardware, and the GoBlock is its answer to an untethered outdoor portable power station. It falls short of some competitors by not including an integrated inverter or AC electrical sockets, but it does package together a 100-Ah lithium battery, 50-A DC-DC charger, solar regulator, RedVision battery monitoring system, and 12-V, USB and Anderson outlets for comprehensive off-grid power management. The 19-kg (42-lb) block includes handles on each side for carrying it where it needs to go, and Offline secures it via a quick-release system so it can easily remove and carry around camp.

The Ryder LT also comes standard with dual 4-L LPG tank holders for powering up camping stoves, gas fire pits and other LPG equipment. Offline also offers optional 75- and 105-L rear water tank options with high-flow pumps so you can load up with multiple times more fresh water and use all the jerry can storage for gas.

We consider the Ryder LT a half-camper because, while it does have a fridge, leisure battery, LPG storage and available fresh water system, it doesn't actually have any sleeping berths or further standard equipment that would make it a full-blown camper. You can use that as an excuse to cowboy camp under the clear night sky with little more than a blanket if you wish, but the Ryder LT does include a large, empty toolbox out front and a pair of storage decks up top for quickly stashing all the equipment you'll need for a night or long weekend in the bush.

A two-wheel trailer built to carry two-wheel dirt bike's to the start of all-out adventure Offline Campers

Tie down a ground tent or swag, some firewood, a waterproof duffel with clothes and a sleeping bag, and maybe a BBQ grill or camping stove; fill up the jerry cans with water and/or fuel; and get the hell out of the city for that best, weekend, ever. Plus, you have to tow the Ryder LT with a motor vehicle, so you'll have a separate pickup bed or car trunk for loading any gear overload that doesn't fit aboard the trailer.

Ryder LT buyers can also add a separate front bike rack to carry a total of four bikes plus an additional dual-jerry can holder – which equals one more buddy pitching in beers to load in the Dometic.

One final Ryder LT option that will make 4-wheelers happy is an extended flat deck, a model Offline calls the Ryder XLT, which stretches the flatbed from 2.3 to 3.4 m (7.5 to 11.2 ft) long to accommodate ATVs and side-by-sides. That extended deck stretches total trailer length from 4.7 to 5.8 m (15.4 to 19 ft).

At 4.7 m long and 760 kg in base spec, the Ryder LT is optimized for fast, nimble commutes off the beaten track Offline Campers

Down under, the Ryder LT sports a hot-dipped galvanized steel chassis and a twin-shock independent suspension with Cruisemaster all-terrain coils. It has 12-in electric brakes and can run tires matched to the tow vehicle, up to 35 in. An underslung spare wheel holder and Cruisemaster DO35 articulating hitch are standard, and optional upgrades include an airbag suspension and rear recovery points.

The standard-length base Ryder LT has a total payload of 1,140 kg (2,500 lb), 1,000 (2,200) of which can be carried on the flatbed itself. It is available now starting at AU$26,500 (approx. US$18,625).

Source: Offline Campers

