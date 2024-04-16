Offline squaredrop camping trailer deploys fold-out cafe and bathroom

We've looked at several rugged, expanding camping trailers from Australia's Offline Campers over the years, and now the builder is preparing a flagship. Still built tough enough for anything the Outback can throw at it, the new Solitaire carries over the Domino's jaw-like expandable design, this time making room for a full ensuite bathroom alongside its interior cafe lounge, kitchen and bedroom.

Like Offline's previous trailers, the Solitaire comes specced to go "anywhere a [Toyota] Land Cruiser dares" but brings a little extra space compared to its smaller older siblings. It will come in two models that extend 20 and 22 feet (6.1 or 6.7 m) long on the road, respectively, each expanding at camp via a hard-floor rear hatch and pop-up roof.

The rear suite lacks the drama of the Domino's roof-to-floor unfolding action (see the video below), instead relying on a hard floor that folds down from the rear wall and a lift-gate that swings up. Canvas walls connect the two, creating a privacy suite for the toilet and shower.

While it's the same height and width (92.5 x 70.9 inches/2,350 mm x 1,800mm) as the Domino, the extra length of the Solitaire gives it a less nuggety, more elegant appearance. It'll certainly demand more garage space, too, if that's where you'd plan to keep it. Taking the aforementioned Land Cruiser as a benchmark, the Solitaire is between 4-6 feet (1.2-1.8 metres) longer.

The Solitaire packs up into a small travel trailer with squaredrop styling Offline Campers

Beyond just the bed-stuffed cabin of the Domino, the longer Solitaire includes what Offline calls a cafe lounge with single two-seat bench and table. And while the primary kitchen is outside, the Solitaire includes a kitchenette for basic indoor food prep. Buyers can optionally upgrade it into a fully equipped indoor kitchen, providing complete cooking capabilities for those inclement days they don't want to be cooking outside.

Offline says there will be multiple layout options, and this is the first floor plan Offline Campers

The front of the Solitaire is dedicated to the innerspring queen bed, creating a cozy bedroom area. Offline integrates 300 liters of storage around the bedroom, offering plenty of space for clothing and essentials.

The stowaway outdoor kitchen comes complete with a stainless steel worktop and storage unit, 95-L fridge/freezer, sink with hot and cold water, and large pantry. A 180-degree awning sets up over the kitchen, and an awning mat and walls create fuller weather protection when desired.

Plans call for the Solitaire to come with diesel heating, air conditioning, multiple fans, up to 600 Ah of lithium battery capacity, up to 800 watts of solar, and up to 340 L of water capacity. Options will include multiple layout choices, Starlink internet preparation and more.

The Solitaire rides on Offline's ATX airbag suspension Offline Campers

Offline intends for the Solitaire's expandable design to give it the space and luxury of a slightly larger caravan coupled with the off-roadability and maneuverability of a smaller squaredrop. Off-road-wise, it's built on a hot-dipped galvanized steel chassis and includes vehicle-matched wheels in sizes up to 35 inches, an airbag suspension with controller, and 12-in electric brakes.

With a pop-up roof and fold-out ensuite bathroom area, the Domino Solitaire lives larger than it tows Offline Campers

Offline has previewed the Solitaire ahead of a planned June 2024 launch. It estimates base pricing ranging roughly between AU$130,000 and $145,000 (US$83,400 to $93,050), depending on model. We'll look to shed the renderings and explore the trailer more fully once it officially arrives.

Source: Offline Campers